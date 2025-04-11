Yair Rodriguez and Diego Lopes clash at UFC 314 presser as things boil over

Yair Rodriguez has not entered the octagon in over a year as he last competed in February 2024, suffering a third-round submission loss to Brian Ortega at UFC Fight Night 237. The No. 5-ranked featherweight is set to make his return this weekend as he will welcome Patricio Pitbull to the promotion at UFC 314.

'El Pantera' recently made it clear that he is not a fan of Diego Lopes representing Mexico. The two featherweights were involved in a back-and-forth at the press conference, speaking in Spanish with the translator unable to keep up. The No.3-ranked featherweight questioned how many losses in a row Rodriguez has taken while accusing him and his team of jumping Marco Beltran.

Rodriguez claimed that the featherweight title challenger would pay for jumping his teammate. Both fighters became irate within a matter of seconds, with Lopes shouting for the former interim featherweight champion not to talk about his team. The UFC's security team had to separate the two as reporters attempted to move on by asking Bryce Mitchell a question.

Check out the full back-and-forth between Yair Rodriguez and Diego Lopes below:

Yair Rodriguez disagrees with Diego Lopes representing Mexico

While he now lives and trains in the United States, Yair Rodriguez was born and raised in Mexico. Meanwhile, Diego Lopes lives and trains in Mexico despite being born and raised in Brazil. 'El Pantera' recently revealed that he is not a fan of the No.3-ranked featherweight representing Mexico.

Championship Rounds shared his comments to X on Wednesday, stating:

"Yair Rodriguez doesn't agree with Diego Lopes representing Mexico [Mexican flag] "I have been living in the US for over 10 years... I love this country because it gave me the opportunity to have a job... But not because of that I'm gonna say I'm American. I'm not, I'm Mexican. I'm proud of it."

Rodriguez continued:

"I just don't agree with [Diego representing Mexico]. I will never be that way, and I don't want to be that way... I have been killing myself for over the last 10 years for my country. If they decide to go with [Diego] if we have to fight, that's on them." [via. #UFC314 Media Day] #UFC #MMA"

Check out the post from Championship Rounds below:

Lopes will face Alexander Volkanovski for the vacant featherweight title at UFC 314 this weekend. If he can claim the belt, and Rodriguez gets past Patricio Pitbull, a clash between the two could make sense.

