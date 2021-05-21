Diego Sanchez has cut his professional ties with Joshua Fabia, announces that a statement will follow

Diego Sanchez has cut his professional ties with Joshua Fabia. Sanchez has also announced that he’s set to put forth a statement next week and that he requires time to collect his thoughts before talking to the media.

According to MMA Fighting, in a revelation made by Diego Sanchez to them on Thursday (May 20th, 2021), Sanchez is no longer in a professional relationship with Joshua Fabia. Sanchez has confirmed that Fabia is no longer his manager, coach or guru.

As of this time, Diego Sanchez hasn’t provided any further details or comments on his split from Joshua Fabia. Charles Lakins, who is Sanchez’s attorney, revealed that the decision was made on Thursday (May 20th, 2021). Lakins has reiterated that Sanchez has ended his business relationship with Fabia.

Charles Lakins has now stated:

“Any power of attorney that Fabia had has been rescinded/terminated.”

As of this writing, Joshua Fabia is yet to address his sudden split from Diego Sanchez. The MMA legend started working with Fabia back in 2019 in the lead-up to his UFC 235 (March 2019) fight against Mickey Gall.

Diego Sanchez defeated Gall via second-round TKO. This proved to be Sanchez's final clear-cut win inside the octagon. Sanchez went 1-2 in his next three fights, with his sole win coming by way of DQ (disqualification). Sanchez’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision loss against Jake Matthews at UFC 253 (September 2020).

While many in the MMA community have expressed their surprise over Diego Sanchez parting ways with Joshua Fabia, some believe the split had likely been on the cards for the past few days.

As reported by MMA Fighting, Diego Sanchez recently revealed that he had reestablished contact with the UFC. Sanchez noted that he’s also decided to go ahead and participate in the Professional Athletes Brain Health study. This study is partly funded by the UFC.

Furthermore, Diego Sanchez has emphasized that he will stay loyal to Joshua Fabia, as the latter has helped him out and done a number of good things for Sanchez during their time together.

Diego Sanchez was released from the UFC after a series of incidents involving his coach Joshua Fabia

Diego Sanchez (left); Joshua Fabia (center); Donald Cerrone (right)

Joshua Fabia, a self-proclaimed ’healer’, is the founder of the School of Self Awareness. Fabia is regarded as more of a lifestyle coach than an MMA coach and was strongly criticized after footage recently emerged of his controversial upside-down training routine wherein he was seen hitting Diego Sanchez.

Diego Sanchez was set to fight Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in a bout billed as a retirement fight at UFC Vegas 26 (May 8th, 2021). This was supposed to be Sanchez’s final fight, the end of his legendary career. However, Joshua Fabia was involved in multiple clashes with the UFC brass in the buildup to this fight, eventually leading to Sanchez’s departure from the UFC.

One of the clashes witnessed Fabia secretly record a conversation wih UFC execs Sean Shelby and Hunter Campbell. Sanchez and Fabia demanded Sanchez’s complete medical history from the UFC.

Campbell subsequently inquired whether all was well with Diego Sanchez and requested Sanchez to confirm that he isn’t suffering from any health issues. Sanchez responded via his attorney, Charles Lakins, but refused to confirm or deny any purported health issues.

The UFC resultantly released Diego Sanchez. This was followed by Sanchez and Fabia putting out a few accusations against the UFC. Nevertheless, as noted, Sanchez recently reconnected with the UFC. Regardless, the consensus is that while The Nightmare will participate in the Professional Athletes Brain Health study, he’s unlikely to ever fight in the UFC again.