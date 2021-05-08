Conor McGregor blasts Diego Sanchez's coach Joshua Fabia, breaks down their upside-down body hardening training

Conor McGregor has aimed at Diego Sanchez’s coach Joshua Fabia and put forth a series of statements against Fabia’s high-risk training techniques.

MMA megastar and UFC icon Conor McGregor has taken to Twitter and sent out a series of tweets wherein he’s criticized Diego Sanchez’s coach Joshua Fabia.

Additionally, Conor McGregor addressed Joshua Fabia’s controversial upside-down body hardening technique. Video footage of Fabia using the technique to train Diego Sanchez has been circulating online and has resulted in the vast majority of the MMA community expressing their concern for Sanchez’s wellbeing.

Conor McGregor’s series of tweets that are now seemingly unavailable on his Twitter page read as follows –

“This is just madness. I’ll break this things nose in half. This not the move Diego, my bro. I been with ye the whole way, and still am. But this is not on. It was unfair treatment by commentary and fans on your last performances imo, for sure. But not on this guy, 0-0. Ditch.”

“I’m actually on the side of body hardening work also. Working the body etc. But doing it hanging upside down, and getting the dome of the head struck repeatedly, while covering vision, is preposterous! Grab this guy by the ears and head butt him at his front door first thing.”

“I watched the engagement with the broadcast team with an open minded judgement and an understanding that there was disrespectful comments made against you. You were right to pull this up. But the other guy took over the convo. Made it all about him. This is not his story Diego.”

“Box his nose in and ditch him.”

“Real dirty. I’ve felt the commentary wrath a few times. Imagine this was the round I had won too. The guy was holding onto me crying to referee saying I was breaking the rules or some sh*t. And they try and say that I said this only business sh*t. Absolute horse pl*p.”

The video shows Diego Sanchez hanging upside down, with his head a few feet above the floor. Joshua Fabia is seen striking Sanchez’s head with punches. The punches land around Sanchez’s dome as well as on other parts of his head.

Furthermore, Fabia also hits Sanchez with punches, kicks, and knees to the head and torso. For most of the video, Diego Sanchez appears to have his eyes closed, seemingly in a meditative state. However, Sanchez’s facial expressions suggest that the strikes are indeed getting through to him. Although Sanchez grimaces in pain, he doesn’t stop Fabia from hitting him.

Conor McGregor criticized the UFC commentary, certain fans, and Diego Sanchez’s coach Joshua Fabia:

Conor McGregor (left); Dustin Poirier (right)

Conor McGregor has now chimed in with his views on the Diego Sanchez-Joshua Fabia training video and Fabia in general. McGregor expressed his support for Diego Sanchez and noted that the UFC commentary team and certain fans have been disrespectful towards Sanchez in his last few fights.

McGregor indicated, however, that this doesn’t give Joshua Fabia the right to mislead Diego Sanchez. 'Notorious' proceeded to address the upside-down training and noted that he himself is not against body hardening training.

The Irish superstar continued that what’s wrong with Fabia’s training is that he’s striking the dome of Sanchez’s head while the latter is upside down and has his eyes closed, which is extremely dangerous.

Moreover, Conor McGregor reiterated that the UFC commentary was biased and disrespectful against Diego Sanchez in his past few fights. McGregor alluded to Sanchez's recent raising of the issue and noted that Sanchez was indeed right in calling out the disrespectful commentary.

In that context, Conor McGregor emphasized that while Diego Sanchez has the right to speak about this, Joshua Fabia shouldn’t force himself into this conversation. McGregor noted that this is Sanchez’s story and not Fabia’s.

Conor McGregor also advised Diego Sanchez to box the controversial coach in and part ways with the latter. McGregor then proceeded to say that the UFC commentary was biased against him as well. McGregor harked back to his UFC 229 fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, where he believes that the commentary team was biased and disrespectful towards him and favored Nurmagomedov.

Diego Sanchez was recently released from the UFC after a series of incidents involving his coach Joshua Fabia. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor faces Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 on July 10th, 2021.