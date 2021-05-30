Diego Sanchez hopes to end his career on a high note without any "strange Fabia backlash" 

UFC veteran Diego Sanchez has clearly moved on with life since the recent split with his former coach Joshua Fabia.

In a recent post on Instagram, Sanchez said that he wants to end his career on a high note. He further mentioned that he doesn't want to carry around any of the backlash and negative energy from his split with Fabia, as he heads into the twilight of his career. Diego Sanchez seems rejuvenated and raring to step inside the octagon one final time to end his career properly and without any controversy.

Diego Sanchez and Joshua Fabia recently decided to stop working with each other. After their split, Fabia badmouthed his former pupil in public. In an angry rant, Fabia accused Sanchez of being a hardcore drug abuser and an alcoholic. He also claimed that Diego Sanchez has a history of sexual abuse.

Dana White claims Diego Sanchez will always be respected in the UFC

Diego Sanchez was recently cut by the UFC. But since he parted ways with Fabia, it seems like Dana White is willing to give the future hall-of-famer a chance to walk out of the sport with his head held high. In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, White stated that Sanchez will always be respected for what he’s done for the UFC and The Ultimate Fighter. He said:

"Diego Sanchez, this will always be his house. He will always be a part of the history of this company. As long as I’m here, he’ll always be respected for what he’s done for the UFC and The Ultimate Fighter. I don’t really follow any of that s***. I don’t really care what anybody says. When I tell you I don’t give a f***, I could not be more honest when I tell you I don’t give a f***. I love Diego Sanchez. I always will. If Diego needs me, all he needs to do is pick up the phone.”

Dana White is unsure if he would rebook Diego Sanchez for a farewell fight but says Diego will always be respected for what he has done in the UFC and for TUF. 🤝



While Dana White is seemingly open to the idea of Sanchez getting a farewell fight inside the octagon before retiring, it remains to be seen when he'll fight next and who his opponent will be.

