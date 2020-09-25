UFC veteran Diego Sanchez doesn't plan on quietly walking into the sunset. Instead, Sanchez hopes to go out with a bang by fighting former two-division champion Conor McGregor in a high-profile matchup before hanging his gloves.

For now, Diego Sanchez must keep those thoughts at bay for he returns to the Octagon in an undercard bout at UFC 253 this Saturday on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Sanchez will take on Australia’s Jake Matthews in a welterweight clash. It is important to mention here that Sanchez has four fights remaining on his latest UFC contract and this is the first one.

Speaking to the media on Yas Island ahead of his fight, Diego Sanchez revealed that he is planning on pulling the curtains on his pro-fighting career after the expiry of his current contract with the UFC, and if that’s the case, he wants his last dance inside the Octagon to be one that people remember for ages. Diego Sanchez said that he is looking for a legendary fight to cap off his career inside the Octagon.

“My goals in these last four fights in the UFC is to finish strong, to finish healthy,” Diego Sanchez said (via Essentially Sports). “I shoot for the moon man, I shoot for the moon in everything I do. I’m looking for legend fights. I’m not looking past Jake Matthews, but I’m looking for some legend fights.”

Diego Sanchez named a few high-profile opponents he'd ideally like to face in the last few fights of his career and the names include future hall of famer Nick Diaz, whom Sanchez defeated by decision in 2005, as well as "The Notorious" Conor McGregor.

“Nick Diaz is coming back,” Diego Sanchez said. “There’s some other names, Nate Diaz, there’s a lot of big fights that would be appealing for the fans. I said I shoot for the moon, Conor McGregor is the number four fight. I envision myself dominating these next three fights and finishing my career with a fight with Conor McGregor. That’s my dream, that’s my vision. As I build my legacy and his does what his does, I’ll be waiting if he wants to do it at the end of the road.”