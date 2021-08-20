Diego Sanchez unleashes foul-mouthed rant at Dillon Danis, asks Jorge Masvidal to set up a bare-knuckle fight with him at Gamebred FC

Diego Sanchez could be the latest MMA veteran to compete in Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred FC.

'Nightmare' has challenged Dillon Danis to a fight in UFC megastar Jorge Masvidal's bare-knuckle MMA promotion Gamebred FC:

“@GamebredFighter what’s up with that no gloves Mma @dillondanis thinks his Bjj is (fire). I’ll put that fire out real quick with these bare knuckles was up let’s make some money.”

Diego Sanchez sent out a series of tweets aimed at Danis. Furthermore, Diego Sanchez also took aim at UFC president Dana White and insinuated that he is currently happier pursuing fights outside the UFC.

@danawhite is on to his new staff I’ll make my money else ware like @bareknucklefc with @DavidFeldman so@done who cares more about me than a 20 year relationship I really had love for you DANA — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) August 19, 2021

Sanchez was scheduled to fight Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at UFC on ESPN 24, May 8, 2021. However, leading up to the fight, Sanchez's coach Joshua Fabia released a few videos against the UFC. Among other things, Fabia accused the UFC commentary team of bias against Sanchez.

At the time, Diego Sanchez seemingly agreed with Fabia's opinion. 'Nightmare' posted some of these videos to his Instagram account, following which he was removed from the May 8 fight card and released from the UFC. Sanchez later confirmed, however, that the UFC paid him his fight purse, win money, and sponsorship money even though he didn't compete.

Many in the MMA community urged Diego Sanchez to part ways with Joshua Fabia, primarily due to a few rather disturbing training videos circulating on the internet. Sanchez did gradually break away from Fabia, announcing his separation from the School of Self Awareness founder on May 20, 2021.

Sanchez subsequently hinted at a move to the world of bare-knuckle fighting in the promotion BKFC.

What's next for Diego Sanchez, Dillon Danis and Jorge Masvidal?

Jorge Masvidal (center) at Gamebred FC 1 (Image courtesy:@gamebredfighter on Instagram)

Diego Sanchez had alluded to retiring from MMA sooner rather than later. Nevertheless, with his recent lobbying for bare-knuckle fights in boxing and MMA, 'Nightmare' appears to have put his retirement plans on hold.

Dillon Danis last fought in June 2019. He’s 2-0 as a professional MMA fighter and currently competes under the Bellator banner. Danis has challenged retired MMA fighter and UFC legend Michael Bisping to a boxing match and has fired back at Sanchez as well.

i don’t wanna go to jail for murder stay outta this little guy before you get hurt. https://t.co/QWp54U7IN2 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 19, 2021

As for Jorge Masvidal, the BMF champion is coming off a knockout loss in his rematch against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Regardless, 'Gsmebred' has vowed to return stronger than ever and someday capture the title.

