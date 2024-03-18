Dillian Whyte calls opponent Christian Hammer "a quitter, a coward" after R3 TKO in boxing comeback post drug controversy

Dillian Whyte made a triumphant return to boxing, scoring a third-round stoppage against Christian Hammer on St. Patrick's Day at the TF Royal Hotel in Castlebar, Ireland. However, 'The Body Snatcher' is unhappy with his opponent because of how the fight ended.

Whyte has been on the sidelines after turning in a positive drug test ahead of his originally planned rematch against Anthony Joshua last August. However, he has since been cleared to continue his pugilistic career after the failed test was found to be a consequence of a tainted supplement.

Hence, the 35-year-old was eager to secure a statement win on his comeback. Unfortunately for him, after three rounds of fighting, which saw Whyte doing considerable damage to his opponent, Hammer's corner stopped the contest between rounds, granting the Englishman the win.

During a backstage interview with Fight Connect TV, 'The Body Snatcher' vented his frustration at the anticlimactic end, saying:

"He is a quitter, a coward. I went back to the corner, sat down, and got ready to come back out, and then, he sort of just said, yeah, I quit, and then it ended in the third round, I don't know why... It's just a disappointing fight."

Whyte improved his professional boxing record to 30-3 with the win. His three losses have come against the cream of the crop, including Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Alexander Povetkin.

'The Body Snatcher' avenged his loss to Povetkin in 2021. With a few more wins against top opposition, he might get a chance to avenge his other two losses.

Dillian Whyte talks about Francis Ngannou's knockout loss

Although Dillian Whyte had picked Anthony Joshua to win against Francis Ngannou, 'The Body Snatcher' believes the false confidence from his closely contested fight with Tyson Fury was what got the MMA icon knocked out so early.

Although he lost a split decision in his pro boxing debut, 'The Predator' displayed a masterclass against Fury, giving the WBC title holder one of his toughest fights in recent times.

However, this month at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, 'AJ' made light work of the former UFC heavyweight champion, knocking him out in the second round. Talking to IFTV about Ngannou's KO loss, Whyte said :

"I picked Joshua to win anyway. Francis is a big, strong guy but he hasn't got the experience. No disrespect to him and his team; he was working with people who were not boxing people. He needs to get proper boxing training because, he is big and he is strong, obviously. Fury underestimated him... and Francis and his team got ignorant and took too much away from that, and then that false confidence is what got him knocked out."

