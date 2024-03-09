Francis Ngannou's foray into boxing took a brutal turn as he was knocked out by Anthony Joshua in the second round of their highly anticipated 'Knockout Chaos' main event.

Ngannou, who pushed WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to the distance in his boxing debut last year, entered the fight with momentum. However, Joshua delivered a dominant performance, flooring his opponent twice before a perfectly placed right hand sent the Cameroonian crashing to the canvas in the second round.

The combat sports world reacted with shock and amusement to the result.

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant alluded to the infamous 'Drake Curse', referencing rapper Drake's $615,000 bet for Ngannou before the fight.

"The Drake curse continues"

Jake Paul also took to his X handle and wrote:

"Francis Ngannou is one of the greatest fighters of all time. Respect due. Anthony Joshua is back. Activity & focus drives dominance."

Ryan Garcia wrote:

"Let this be A BIG WARNING to MMA fighters!! Stop coming to boxing it will only get worse. IT'S more even if we just go to your sport! OVER! ONE PUNCH. Sending healing prayers to FRANCIS! Your bravery and guts should be commendable. CONGRATULATIONS Anthony Joshua."

KSI wrote:

"Tyson Fury's stock has now dropped tremendously. What a KO Anthony Joshua. YOU ARE HIM!"

Read more comments below:

Fellow fighters react to Francis Ngannou's KO loss

Fans online were similarly shocked, with many praising Joshua's power and others suggesting Ngannou needs more experience in the boxing ring.

"That is one of the most savage knockouts you will ever see, the connection was so clean. Fair play AJ 👏🏼"

"AJ is strong Francis needs more fights to get his experience"

"That was the quickest so far. FN used to be very tough though!"

Fans react to Francis Ngannou's KO loss

This defeat marks Ngannou's second professional boxing setback, having previously lost a close decision to Fury. Meanwhile, Joshua extended his win streak to three and potentially positions himself for another world title shot.

Anthony Joshua sets sights on Tyson Fury–Oleksandr Usyk winner after win over Francis Ngannou

The win against Francis Ngannou now brings Anthony Joshua into the heavyweight title picture, and the British boxer has his sights set on a future fight against the winner of the upcoming Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk bout.

Joshua stated after the fight:

"This is the thing with boxing, it only takes one shot in the heavyweight division. You should always keep searching for better. For me, I don't know if I'm coming into my peak, I'm pushing day by day. Who knows where it will take me? Imagine in five years I won't be fighting anymore, this will all be said and done, so I'm trying to make the most of it." [H/t: Sky Sports]

When asked if the Fury vs. Usyk winner is his next target, Joshua responded:

"Yes it is!"

