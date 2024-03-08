"Betting on a scary man" - Drake puts $615,000 wager on Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua

Drake has made a massive $615,000 bet on the upcoming Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua super-fight, which will go down this Friday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Earlier today, the Canadian rapper took to Instagram to post a screenshot of the bet he placed on 'The Predator', with the caption:

"Betting on a scary man."

Since Ngannou is given a 3.1 (+210) chance of winning the fight, the Grammy Award winner will rake in winnings close to $2 million if the Cameroonian gets his hand raised.

Catch Drake's bet for Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua below:

Interestingly, Drake has had more misfortunes than exploits in sports gambling. Many of the athletes and sporting teams he had backed in the past have suffered crushing losses.

Suffice it to say, fight fans will be keen to find out if the Drake curse strikes again this Friday at the Kingdom Arena.

On the other hand, Joshua is a 1.29 (-345) favorite for the event per Stake. A successful $100 wager on the former two-time unified heavyweight champion boxer will return a payout of $128.99.

The fight card will commence at 10:30 AM ET on Friday in the US, with the main event ring walks expected to take place at around 6:10 PM ET. However, this could change based on the length of the undercard bouts. Fight fans around the world can order the pay-per-view on DAZN.

Tyson Fury speaks about Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury is finding it hard to predict who will emerge the victor among Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou at the Kingdom Arena. During a media segment ahead of the fight, the WBC title holder said:

"I think they are both big, strong guys. I mean 'Knockout Chaos' any one can win it. They are both big punchers not very hard to hit. So they both can land and do damage. I'd like to back the former world heavyweight champion, but then again, who the f**k am I to say anything."

Catch Tyson Fury's comments on Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua below (8:08):

During the interview, 'The Gypsy King' stated that he can set up a super fight with whoever gets the win, given he beats Oleksandr Usyk in their undisputed title clash.