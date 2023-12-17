Drake's $250,000 wager on Leon Edwards retaining his welterweight title against Colby Covington resulted in a financial misstep despite 'Rocky' securing a dominant decision victory.

The Canadian rapper, notorious for his high-profile bets on sporting events, had fans holding their breath after posting a picture of his bet slip on Instagram. The potential returns of $1.2 million were enticing, but the caveat was a knockout win for Edwards.

While 'Rocky' outclassed Covington for the majority of the five rounds, he was unable to find the decisive blow, leaving Drake's hefty investment in limbo.

This latest misfortune adds another chapter to the infamous 'Drake Curse,' a jinx where athletes seemingly fall victim to defeat after receiving the rapper's public backing. Anthony Joshua, Conor McGregor and Jadon Sancho are just a few of the high-profile names who have succumbed to the curse's supposed power.

Despite the financial setback, Leon Edwards will be thrilled with his successful title defense. He weathered Covington's late rallying storm and secured a clear-cut 49-46 unanimous decision.

Dana White critiques Colby Covington's approach against Leon Edwards at UFC 296

Colby Covington's usual high-pressure, aggressive fighting style was noticeably absent at UFC 296, as the welterweight challenger opted for a surprisingly cautious approach against Leon Edwards. Covington, known for his relentless cardio and in-your-face persona, seemed hesitant against Edwards, who controlled the majority of the fight.

In his post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White bluntly addressed Covington's performance:

"My take on it is, when you're 35 years old, or any age in this sport, and you're like, 'Yeah I'm gonna wait.' Waiting is never a good idea. This sport doesn't wait for anybody."

White further elaborated, stating:

"I think he looked slow tonight, he got outwrestled. Leon looked good, Leon looked fast. It looked like [Colby] had trouble dealing with his speed and then getting outwrestled too."

Check out Dana White's comment on Covington's performance at UFC 296 (1:15 mark):

Edwards, meanwhile, showcased a masterful performance, showcasing his technical prowess and tactical awareness. The win extends his current winning streak to 12, solidifying his position as the undisputed welterweight champion. He's now successfully defended his title twice since dethroning Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.