"Nooooooo it’s cursed" - Drake placing a massive $250,000 bet on UFC 296 main event has fans fearing for the worst 

Popular rapper Drake has once again thrown his support behind a UFC fighter, placing a massive $250,000 bet on reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards to knock out Colby Covington at UFC 296 this weekend.

However, his wager has sent shivers down the spines of many fans, who fear the infamous 'Drake curse' may be in full effect.

Leon Edwards now finds himself in the crosshairs of the curse, with fans expressing their concern on social media ahead of UFC 296:

"Nooooooo it’s cursed "

"So Colby Covington is the official Welterweight Champion!"

"This is no good for Leon"

"Drake betting never good"

"Perfect. Drake curse will be alive and well. Colby ML"

The 'Drake curse' has become a notorious phenomenon in UFC. Over the years, several fighters backed by the Canadian rapper have suffered unexpected defeats, including Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal. Most recently, Drake's $500,000 bet on Israel Adesanya to knock out Sean Strickland at UFC 293 backfired, with Adesanya losing a lopsided decision.

Leon Edwards fuelled, not frazzled, by Colby Covington's pre-fight jabs ahead of UFC 296

While Colby Covington's trademark trash talk has been a constant in the build-up, yesterday's heated press conference took a dark turn when 'Chaos' crossed a line, mentioning Leon Edwards' late father. This emotional trigger, however, hasn't rattled the champion; instead, it's ignited a new level of determination within him.

The Brit, known for his calm and collected demeanor, surprised many with his fiery response to Covington's low blow. He hurled a water bottle at his opponent, understandably angered by the insensitive remarks.

However, speaking to ESPN MMA later, 'Rocky' clarified that the incident has only strengthened his resolve:

"It's not emotionally wrecking me, I think it's more motivation. I don't see how it wrecks me, when it's time to compete I am cold in there and I listen to my coaches. I'm a smart fighter anyway, I know that you wanna go out there and swing and get into a scrap with him. But I'm a smart fighter. It's made me more determined."

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn also weighed in on Covington's antics, calling them "nasty, wrong." Expressing his support for Edwards, Hearn stated:

"I hope he smashes that geezer to pieces. It's tomorrow night, right? Like, how can you say that? I know you can get carried away but you've got to have some kind of compassion. Horrible thing to say, but anyway, it's the fight game innit?"

