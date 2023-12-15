What happened to Leon Edwards’ father? What did Colby Covington say about him during UFC 296 press conference? The whole story explained

Leon Edwards' father became the center of attention at the UFC 296 pre-fight press conference after Colby Covington mentioned him to spark the event's most explosive moment. The Englishman's late father was the victim of a homicide after being shot outside of a nightclub.

Edwards was merely 13 years old at the time and described his late father as having been involved in criminal activities. At the pre-fight press conference, Covington took the opportunity to aim a deeply personal and distasteful remark about the Brit's father.

"On Saturday night, I'm going to bring you to a place you never want to be. I'm going to bring you to the seventh level of hell. We'll say what's up to your dad while we're there."

Watch Leon Edwards' reaction to Colby Covington's remarks below (3:00):

The UFC welterweight champion flew into a rage in response to his opponent's trash talk, throwing a water bottle at him, which nearly sparked a brawl. Fortunately, the intervention of security prevented the potential melee from escalating any further, and cooler heads prevailed.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that a water bottle melee took place at a pre-fight press conference, as Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor previously engaged in one prior to UFC 202. It was also not the first time that Covington involved an opponent's family members as part of his trash talk.

Leon Edwards' feelings about Colby Covington's title shot

The Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington matchup was almost immediately teased after the Englishman defeated Kamaru Usman in their trilogy bout at UFC 286. It was Edwards' first title defense, and in the aftermath, he scoffed at the notion of Covington being the next challenger he'd face.

Edwards felt Covington was undeserving of a title shot due to Covington's inactivity, one-fight win streak over a retired fighter, and zero wins over anyone currently ranked in the welterweight top 10. However, the UFC was adamant about Covington being the next title challenger, and Edwards was left with no choice.