“Just got caught” - Kamaru Usman sends an optimistic message a day after his stunning KO loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman has put forth an optimistic message in the aftermath of his vicious KO defeat against Leon Edwards at UFC 278. In what was a highly-anticipated rematch seven years in the making, Usman was thoroughly outpointing Edwards and appeared to be en route to securing a unanimous decision victory.

However, Edwards pulled off a thunderous head-kick knockout in the last minute of the fight’s fifth and final round. The kick knocked ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ out cold, with Edwards becoming the new undisputed UFC welterweight champion.

Thankfully, Usman soon regained consciousness. He was later transported to the hospital. Soon after his stunning loss, he promised vengeance. That said, he congratulated Leon Edwards in another tweet.

Taking to Twitter a day after the event, Kamaru Usman has expressed his gratitude to everyone who’s supported him. Furthermore, Usman acknowledged that he got caught by ‘Rocky'. Sending a message of positivity, he vowed to learn from his mistakes and come back stronger. Usman tweeted a couple of photos of himself with his daughter, alongside a statement that read as follows:

“I am truly overwhelmed by all the support. I am ok, just got caught in the right spot. These things happen. We will learn from them and do what greatness requires”

Dana White suggests a trilogy matchup could be next for Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman defeated Leon Edwards via unanimous decision in 2015. Edwards evened the score by knocking Usman out at Saturday’s UFC 278 event. On that note, UFC president Dana White has seemingly indicated that the UFC could book the Usman-Edwards trilogy matchup next.

During the UFC 278 post-fight press conference, White was asked about the Usman-Edwards rubber match and responded by suggesting that a third fight does need to happen. White added that he’d like to organize the fight at Wembley Stadium in Edwards’ native UK.

Nevertheless, he insinuated that the unpredictable weather in the UK and the rains, in particular, make him apprehensive about scheduling a UFC event at Wembley. In regards to the possible third fight between Usman and Edwards, White said:

“I don’t think he [Edwards] would have to sit and wait anyway due to the knockout. He wouldn’t have to wait that long. You’d have to go back into camp and start training again anyway. First of all, we’d have to have the date. We’re booked up all the way to; I think we’re booked up into January now. So, yeah, there’ll be no waiting for him even if it’s a rematch.”

Watch White discuss the topic at 8:55 in the video below:

Edited by C. Naik