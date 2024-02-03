"The saga continues" - Lennox Lewis offers reaction to Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk postponement

Lennox Lewis has chimed in on the postponement of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

Earlier this week, 'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' formally had their Feb. 17 bout canceled. The fight was set to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in over two decades. Sadly, fans will have to wait longer to see the two men clash.

Ultimately, it was a brutal cut suffered by the British boxer that forced the fight to be canceled. In sparring earlier this week, Fury ate a shot right through the headguard. That small shot has postponed one of the biggest boxing matches in years.

Lewis, the last man to become undisputed heavyweight champion, was expected to attend Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk. 'The Lion' was set to serve as the guest of honor of the Feb. 17 event in Saudi Arabia. Naturally, he's a bit upset to see the fight moved.

Taking to X after the news, Lewis chimed in on the situation. There, he noted that the cut was similar to the one that Fury suffered in a 2019 fight with Otto Wallin. The British legend also estimated that his countryman will need a lot of stitches and time to recover.

On X, Lewis posted:

"Tough break for [Tyson Fury]. This cut is in same area as one he got in Wallin fight. He’s probably gonna need about 6 stitches and 3 months to heal. The saga continues…"

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk officially rescheduled to May 18

Due to Tyson Fury's cut, he will now be fighting Oleksandr Usyk on May 18.

Due to the injury, there was a lot of understandable anger from boxing fans. Many likely remember that the Feb. 17 date was actually the second time the two were scheduled to fight.

They were originally slated to fight on Dec. 23, but it was postponed due to Fury's harder-than-expected bout with Francis Ngannou in Oct. Following the second postponement, Usyk's manager, Egis Kilmas, slammed the British boxer.

There was also speculation that the Ukrainian would fight Filip Hrgovic later this month instead. However, those talks seemingly went nowhere. Earlier today, Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk was officially postponed to May 18.

Saudi advisor Turki Alalshikh formally made the announcement on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. There, he also revealed that if either Fury or Usyk pulled out of this May fight, they would be fined $10 million.

