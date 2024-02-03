Oleksandr Usyk's manager blasts Tyson Fury, top lightweight trains with Fedor Emelianenko, Japanese boxer passes away: MMA News Roundup

Tensions flared as Oleksandr Usyk's manager unleashed a scathing critique aimed at Tyson Fury following the postponement of their anticipated showdown. Meanwhile, a top UFC lightweight trained alongside MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko in preparation for a showdown against a former divisional champion, and tragedy struck as a young Japanese boxer passed away after a fight.

Oleksandr Usyk's manager blasts Tyson Fury for fight postponement

Oleksandr Usyk’s manager, Egis Klimas, alleged that Tyson Fury intentionally orchestrated an injury to withdraw from their undisputed heavyweight championship bout scheduled for Feb. 17 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A recent statement from Queensberry Promotions revealed that 'The Gypsy King' incurred a significant cut above his right eye during a sparring session on Friday, requiring a period of recovery. This decisively rules out the possibility of the Usyk fight taking place on Feb. 17.

During an interview with Ring Magazine, Klimas expressed intense frustration over the postponement and claimed that Fury instructed his wife, Paris Fury, to deliberately inflict his injury:

"Tyson Fury is a f**king coward who will do anything not to face Usyk, and he asked his b*tch to hit him with a frying pan in his brow. You can quote me word for word for that. When the news was brought to Oleksandr, he just smiled. That is all he did. He is too mentally strong to break. I was waiting for this moment."

Top lightweight fighter preps with Fedor Emelianenko for UFC 300 bout

Arman Tsarukyan has elevated his training regimen by seeking guidance from MMA icon Fedor Emelianenko in preparation for his lightweight title eliminator fight against former champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 300.

'Ahalkalakets' recently shared a training photo with the former PRIDE FC heavyweight champion on Instagram.

Tsarukyan earned his place in the upcoming historic event with a spectacular first-round finish of Beneil Dariush in the main event of UFC Austin last December. The 27-year-old Armenian boasts an 8-2 record in the octagon.

Japanese boxer passes away from recent fight injuries

Kazuki Anaguchi tragically lost his life on Friday due to injuries sustained during his bout against Seiya Tsutsumi, which served as the co-main event of the Naoya Inoue vs. Marlon Tapales undisputed junior featherweight title fight on Dec. 26 in Tokyo.

The 23-year-old boxer was performing strongly and had a lead over his opponent in several rounds. However, he was knocked down in rounds four, seven, nine, and 10, resulting in Tsutsumi's victory with scores of 95-91, 94-92 and 94-92.

As per the WBC, Anaguchi's legs began twitching while in his corner, prompting his immediate hospitalization. He underwent emergency brain surgery for a subdural hematoma but tragically never regained consciousness despite doctors performing a craniotomy to remove the hematoma from the right side of his brain.

