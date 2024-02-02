"Oliveira is f*cked" - Fans react as Arman Tsarukyan trains with Fedor Emelianenko ahead of UFC 300

Ahead of his pivotal lightweight clash against Charles Oliveira at UFC 300, Arman Tsarukyan has upped his training ante by enlisting the expertise of MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko.

The 27-year-old lightweight contender earned this critical fight with a devastating knockout of Beneil Dariush in Dec. 2023. Now, with the historic UFC 300 event approaching on Apr. 13, Tsarukyan is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation.

His recent training session alongside Emelianenko ignited fan excitement, with many predicting a dominant performance from Tsarukyan against his opponent:

"Oliveira is f**ked"

"The champion has a name, and his name is Arman Tsarukyan"

Others emphasized the potential impact of Emelianenko's tutelage, saying:

"If the goat is training you, you're gonna win."

"Damn it and I was rooting for Olivera , it’s becoming impossible now.."

Tsarukyan currently boasts a 21-3 record with 9 knockouts and 5 submissions. His dominant performance against Beneil Dariush in December solidified his place as a top contender, earning him the crucial fight at UFC 300.

Arman Tsarukyan claims Charles Oliveira clash is a stepping stone to lightweight title shot

Tsarukyan has set his sights on the ultimate prize in the UFC lightweight division- the championship belt which is currently held by Islam Makhachev.

However, the 27-year-old fighter understands that his path to glory goes through Charles Oliveira first.

In a recent interview, Tsarukyan confirmed that UFC CEO Dana White has guaranteed him a title shot against Makhachev if he defeats Oliveira in their upcoming fight at UFC 300:

“When Dana says like that, it’s 100% [true].”

While acknowledging the future opportunity, Tsarukyan remains laser-focused on the immediate challenge:

“Hopefully, I beat Charles Oliveira [by] first-round knockout and then get the Islam fight for the title. Can’t wait for that moment but first of all, I got to think about this fight because it’s so important fight for me. Big fight for me, big opportunity!”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's interaction with Daniel Cormier and Chris Weidman in the video below (22:20):