UFC 300 fight card update: Here are the latest additions to the UFC’s landmark event

With UFC 300 on the horizon in the coming months, fans are eagerly looking forward to the event slated for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Although the MMA promotion's landmark event is approaching fast, and the main event remains undisclosed, the UFC has revealed a robust lineup that includes a fair share of unexpected fights.

The recent notable inclusion in UFC 300 is a bantamweight matchup between Holly Holm and Kayla Harrison. Harrison's transition to the UFC has garnered widespread attention, particularly due to her achievements as a two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time winner of the PFL tournament.

The UFC also announced the addition of a featherweight matchup between Sodiq Yusuff and Diego Lopes.

Another significant matchup features Justin Gaethje against Max Holloway for the honorary 'BMF' title. 'The Highlight' secured the title through a brutal head-kick knockout of Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 last July.

Elsewhere the card, Zhang Weili is set to defend her UFC strawweight title against fellow Chinese star Yan Xiaonan, complementing the earlier confirmation of several compelling bouts: a No.1 contender matchup with former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira facing Arman Tsarukyan, a light heavyweight clash featuring Jiri Prochazka against Aleksandar Rakic, a featherweight showdown between Calvin Kattar and Aljamain Sterling, and a middleweight clash involving Bo Nickal and Cody Brundage. Additionally, former champions Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt are set to face off in a bantamweight bout.

Check out the full lineup of confirmed fights for UFC 300:

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway (lightweight - 'BMF' title)

Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan (strawweight title)

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan (lightweight)

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic (light heavyweight)

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling (featherweight)

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt (bantamweight)

Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green (lightweight)

Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison (women's bantamweight)

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes (featherweight)

Fans react as Dana White announces Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison for UFC 300

Dana White recently announced that the former two-time PFL women's lightweight champion, Kayla Harrison, has signed an exclusive deal to join the UFC roster.

Harrison is set to compete in the bantamweight division and will make her promotional debut against former divisional champion Holly Holm at UFC 300.

The update from the UFC CEO failed to strike a chord with MMA fans, who were anticipating the introduction of more high-profile fights at UFC 300.

One fan wrote:

"We waiting for the main event and Dana comes back with the typical Holly Holm announcement 💀💀"

Another wrote:

"No one cares Dana. We want Belal fight news"

