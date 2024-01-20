Lennox Lewis reveals who he's leaning towards in Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Lennox Lewis has weighed in on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

Next month in Saudi Arabia, 'The Gpysy King' and 'The Cat' will collide in the most important heavyweight bout in years. The two's clash will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in over two decades. Furthermore, the winner will be the first undisputed champion in the division's history in the four-belt era.

The last man to hold the title of undisputed heavyweight champion was the great Lennox Lewis. 'The Lion' accomplished the feat in 1999, with a unanimous decision win over Evander Holyfield. In classic boxing fashion, he was only undisputed for a few months before being stripped of WBA gold.

Nonetheless, the British great is excited to welcome the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk to the club. Taking to X earlier this week, Lewis posted about the heavyweight clash. There, he admitted that he was leaning towards 'The Gypsy King' to get the job done.

On X, Lewis posted:

For the record, I’m looking forward to welcoming Fury or Usyk to the Undisputed club. Glad they have decided to chase history. Should be a great fight. A good big un’ beats a good little un’… Advantage Fury.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: Who is currently favored to win?

The odds agree with Lennox Lewis' thoughts on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

'The Gypsy King' is coming off one of the worst performances of his career in October. That month, Tyson Fury was nearly upset by the debuting former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. While 'The Predator' scored a knockdown, the Brit was able to crawl off the canvas.

Ultimately, after ten rounds of action, Fury earned the split-decision win. Had it not been for Ngannou's valiant effort, there would already be an undisputed heavyweight champion. In case one forgot, Fury was previously scheduled to fight Usyk on December 23.

However, Fury postponed the bout, giving him more time to prepare and heal. That's likely the right move, at least based on the betting odds anyway. As of now, the Brit is favored to defeat Oleksandr Usyk on Feb. 17.

According to the current line from MGM, Fury is currently a -145 betting favorite to escape with all the gold. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian returns as a slight +120 underdog. While Lewis is riding with his countryman to get the job done, it's clear that fans are split on this one.