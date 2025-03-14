Dillon Danis accuses Logan Paul of forcing streaming service to take down posts, warns "Round 2" if matter not addressed

Former Bellator contender Dillon Danis has accused YouTuber and WWE star Logan Paul of attempting to silence streaming platforms by making them take down every social media post featuring him and his former boxing opponent. The 31-year-old will next fight against British YouTuber KSI in Misfit Boxing's Unfinished Business card.

The feud that started in 2023 seems to have no boundaries, as Danis and Paul are still going at each other. Although these accusations have not been confirmed by 'The Maverick's' team, the former Bellator contender continued to take shots at him.

Meanwhile, Danis recently posted on X, saying:

"Logan’s making DAZN take down every post with us. Man, this kid is such a p****."

Danis then posted, seemingly threatening DAZN and Paul of starting "Round 2" if these allegations are not addressed. Since the former Bellator star went on a spree of posting pictures of the WWE superstar's fiancée, Nina Agdal, before his boxing match against 'The Maverick,' he claims to start it all over again.

"We about to get Round 2 if I don't get answers from DAZN immediately"

Check Dillon Danis' remarks below:

The heated rivalry between Paul and Danis began after the latter targeted Agdal in a series of social media posts sharing explicit photos of her. This prompted Agdal to sue the former Bellator fighter, and Danis also received a temporary restraining order.

Dillon Danis accuses KSI of helping him send explicit pictures of Nina Agdal during Logan Paul feud

After his loss against Logan Paul, Dillon Danis is set to fight Logan's former rival and current business partner KSI on March 29 under Misfit Boxing's Unfinished Business card. As expected, their recent press conference was contentious due to their previous altercations.

However, things took a turn when the former Bellator star accused KSI of sending explicit photos of Nina Agdal in his campaign against her in 2023. At the pre-event press conference, Danis said:

"You were giving me those pictures. Don't act like you don't know that. Yeah, you were the one sending me everything, all the details. All the details that I have is from you. It will all come out in the court records buddy."

Check out Dillon Danis' accusations below:

'The Nightmare' seemed visibly shocked after hearing the accusations. These allegations were particularly shocking as KSI and Paul are good friends and business partners.

