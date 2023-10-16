Dillon Danis accuses Logan Paul's ex-girlfriend of inappropriate s*xual interaction with minors

The much-awaited showdown between WWE superstar and YouTuber Logan Paul and Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis ended in an anti-climactic disqualification. However, the social media skirmishes have continued.

Danis attempted a takedown and an illegal choke on Paul in the sixth round of their co-main event fight on October 14. The Prime card bout was immediately ruled a disqualification loss against 'El Jefe' and a brawl ensued in the ring right after.

Logan Paul's former girlfriend and social media model, Corrina Kopf, got onto X (formerly known as Twitter) to remark on Dillon Danis' online banter going quiet.

Danis had previously made incessant remarks about Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal. He had posted sensitive pictures of her on X from her past relationships and acquaintances.

"suddenly dillon danis is real quiet on twitter…i’m waiting for the excuse tweets"

However, Danis was having none of it from Kopf as he hit back at her apparent lack of talent. He also made an accusation against her.

"You literally have no talent go sell your b**ty hole pictures for minors and shut your mouth."

The loss marks Danis' first combat sports appearance in four years and his first professional boxing loss.

Dillon Danis speaks out after Logan Paul loss - "I won the War"

Dillon Danis refuses to admit his loss to Logan Paul and believes he won the greater war between the two.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Danis hit back at Paul's comments after the fight about Danis embodying someone who was all talk behind a digital screen and did not walk the talk.

However, Danis questioned Paul about his own achievements and dismissed the result of their bout. He remarked at Paul's refusal to entertain him in a mixed martial arts setting and the various parameters of the bout like the weigh-ins and the rules being against him and favoring Paul.

"What did you prove? You didn't even tickle me. You backed out of an MMA fight against me. Everyone knew I'm not a boxer, but unlike others, I took on the challenge even with everything in your favor: weight, steroids, rounds, rules, judges, referees... the list goes on. I won the War. [face with tears of joy emoji] [clown face emoji]"

