Dillon Danis asks Chael Sonnen to set up a grappling match with Demian Maia at Submission Underground

Dillon Danis is a BJJ world champion and up-and-coming MMA fighter. Danis – best-known for serving as a BJJ coach and training partner for UFC icon Conor McGregor – is also notorious for his persona and trash talk in the MMA world.

Danis’ latest target appears to be BJJ legend and UFC veteran Demian Maia. After his contract with the UFC ended with his most recent fight in June 2021, Maia has expressed his desire to compete in one last MMA bout, preferably in the UFC.

Furthermore, Maia has also emphasized that he’d like to compete in submission grappling matches in organizations such as Chael Sonnen’s Submission Underground.

On that note, Dillon Danis has now taken to his official Twitter account to ask Chael Sonnen to set up a grappling match between him (Danis) and Demian Maia. Danis stated:

“Let’s do it see who’s the best send me contract @ChaelSonnen”

let’s do it see who’s the best send me contract @ChaelSonnen https://t.co/x40RXUxylH — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 22, 2021

The Dillon Danis vs. Michael Bisping feud

Dillon Danis (left); Michael Bisping (right)

Dillon Danis has been involved in a war of words against UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping as of late. Danis recently tweeted that ‘The Count’ was made a huge offer for a boxing match against him.

Danis’ tweet read as follows:

“A huge offer has been made to @bisping to box me let’s see if he mans up and takes it”

a huge offer has been made to @bisping to box me let’s see if he mans up and takes it 🤷‍♂️ — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 19, 2021

Responding to Dillon Danis’ claims that he’d been made a huge offer to box Danis, Michael Bisping fired back with a tweet of his own. Bisping’s tweet read as follows:

“You cannot box, you cannot fight, you cannot sell tickets, you cannot generate revenue for huge offers. Grow up and stop trying to troll people you utter fool.”

You cannot box, you cannot fight, you cannot sell tickets, you cannot generate revenue for huge offers. Grow up and stop trying to troll people you utter fool. https://t.co/aerN3Xzn8Z — michael (@bisping) August 19, 2021

The consensus in the combat sports community is that a potential boxing match or perhaps even an MMA fight between Dillon Danis and Michael Bisping is unlikely to ever materialize. Bisping’s last MMA fight took place back in 2017, and he subsequently announced his retirement from the sport of MMA.

After officially hanging up the gloves as a professional mixed martial arts fighter, Michael Bisping revealed that he was essentially fighting with just one working eye in the latter stages of his career.

In recent years, Bisping has consistently asserted that he’d like to look after his health and protect the eyesight in his other eye. The Count is unlikely to return to the fight game and risk impairing his vision even more.

Big fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov? Follow our FB page for your daily dose of MMA takedowns!

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava