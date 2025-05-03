Dillon Danis brutally roasts Devin Haney's performance against Jose Ramirez while bringing up Ryan Garcia fight

Former Bellator star Dillon Danis recently weighed in on Devin Haney's performance against Jose Ramirez. The 31-year-old insulted 'The Dream's' performance and blames Ryan Garcia for supposedly taking "his soul."

Ad

After a year away from the boxing ring due to a no-contest fight against Garcia last April, Haney made his much-anticipated comeback against Jose Ramirez at Fatal Fury, held in Times Square. The 26-year-old won the bout via unanimous decision after a methodical 12-round welterweight fight.

The bout was considered a slow and technical fight. According to DAZN's broadcast team, the bout scored a combined 110 punches connected by both boxers. Danis immediately took to X to share his reaction, stating:

Ad

Trending

"Wanna thank Devin Haney for the miracle my boy been in a wheelchair 34 years he finally got up to turn off the TV."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Dillon Danis' comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

'El Jefe' went on to reference Haney's fight against Garcia, blaming the latter for his performance against Ramirez. He said:

"Ryan Garcia really took Devin Haney’s soul."

Check out Dillon Danis' post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ryan Garcia gets into a heated altercation with Devin Haney's dad

Recently, Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney's father, Bill Haney, were engaged in a heated altercation. The feud between the two started after Garcia's beatdown of Haney last April. It was later revealed that 'KingRy' tested positive for Ostarine, a banned PED (Performance-enhancing drug ).

The conversation reignited recently as Haney's father hurled insults from the side during the public workouts for Fatal Fury, held in Times Square. In the heated back-and-forth, Garcia had this to say:

Ad

"You know what happened to your son last time, I wouldn't be talking. I never hear Devin talk now. He stay real quiet. Don't even listen to him. He knows what I did to him. Bill knows what happened to his son."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.