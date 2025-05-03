Dillon Danis brutally roasts Devin Haney's performance against Jose Ramirez while bringing up Ryan Garcia fight

Former Bellator star Dillon Danis recently weighed in on Devin Haney's performance against Jose Ramirez. The 31-year-old insulted 'The Dream's' performance and blames Ryan Garcia for supposedly taking "his soul."
After a year away from the boxing ring due to a no-contest fight against Garcia last April, Haney made his much-anticipated comeback against Jose Ramirez at Fatal Fury, held in Times Square. The 26-year-old won the bout via unanimous decision after a methodical 12-round welterweight fight.
The bout was considered a slow and technical fight. According to DAZN's broadcast team, the bout scored a combined 110 punches connected by both boxers. Danis immediately took to X to share his reaction, stating:
"Wanna thank Devin Haney for the miracle my boy been in a wheelchair 34 years he finally got up to turn off the TV."
Check out Dillon Danis' comments below:
'El Jefe' went on to reference Haney's fight against Garcia, blaming the latter for his performance against Ramirez. He said:
"Ryan Garcia really took Devin Haney’s soul."
Check out Dillon Danis' post below:
Ryan Garcia gets into a heated altercation with Devin Haney's dad
Recently, Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney's father, Bill Haney, were engaged in a heated altercation. The feud between the two started after Garcia's beatdown of Haney last April. It was later revealed that 'KingRy' tested positive for Ostarine, a banned PED (Performance-enhancing drug ).
The conversation reignited recently as Haney's father hurled insults from the side during the public workouts for Fatal Fury, held in Times Square. In the heated back-and-forth, Garcia had this to say:
"You know what happened to your son last time, I wouldn't be talking. I never hear Devin talk now. He stay real quiet. Don't even listen to him. He knows what I did to him. Bill knows what happened to his son."
Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below: