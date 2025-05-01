Dillon Danis called out by former 'World's Strongest Man' Eddie Hall who wants to rip ex-Bellator star's "legs and arms off his torso"

Retired strongman Eddie Hall recently expressed his desire to fight former Bellator star Dillon Danis in MMA. The Brit claims he wants to rip the 31-year-old's "legs and arms off his torso."
Hall recently fought former five-time World's Strongest Man Mariusz Pudzianowski at KSW 105 held in the PreZero Arena in Gliwice, Poland. Although this was the Englishman's MMA debut, he won the bout via knockout within 30 seconds of the contest.
For his upcoming fight, the 37-year-old wants to fight former MMA welterweight prospect Danis. As Misfits Boxing had previously shown their interest in promoting the fight, Hall seems prepared for it. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, he had this to say:
"That's exactly what freak fighting is. Someone with zero experience, coming in and fighting a world champion. Dillon Danis may not be a good striker. But, he's one of, if not the best in the world, at jiu-jitsu. I think that's entertainment. I think that's something that people wanna see. So, Misfits, KSW, whoever, make that fight happen. I wanna rip Dillon Danis' arms and legs off his torso."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Check out Eddie Hall's comments below:
When Logan Paul slammed Dillon Danis for traumatizing his fiancée
On Logan Paul's reality show, Paul American on Max, the former Vine star reflected on his boxing fight against Dillon Danis. The former Bellator star targeted 'The Maverick's fiancée Nina Agdal, posting suggestive photos of her ahead of their bout in 2023. This eventually led the Danish model to sue him for defamation.
In the third episode, Paul shared his perspective on Danis' actions. He claimed that the harassment campaign had affected Agdal, stating:
"I chose him as my dance partner and that ended up being the worst mistake of my life. Because he is a piece of f****** vile s***. If we never talk about him again, he dies. The only people that are giving this dude life, is us. He was able to weaponize those images into forming this narrative that she is this person, who she's not."
Check out Logan Paul's comments below: