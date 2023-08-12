Dillon Danis calls out Logan Paul for hypocrisy after walk-out threat, recalls years of abuse from the Pauls and KSI - "KSI went after my mom"

Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis is set to go up against YouTuber turned WWE superstar Logan Paul in a boxing bout. The two will face off on October 14 in Manchester, England.

The controversial mixed martial artist has used the opportunity to take a dig at Logan Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal. The Danish model and social media star got engaged just over a month ago.

Dillon Danis has posted pictures of Agdal from her past relationships and acquaintances with other male celebrities including Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James and actor Paul Walker.

Danis justified his actions in a follow-up tweet, explaining that this was to promote the upcoming fight against Paul. He also listed all the times that he had to deal with similar personal attacks from Logan Paul, his younger brother Jake Paul and fellow influencer boxer KSI.

Danis wrote:

"I'm fully committed to this fight and have been carrying the whole card's promotion on my back. The Pauls and I have had beef since forever. Just imagine how you'd feel. Jake attacked my ex, fabricated stories about me impregnating someone, attacked my best friend's fiancée. Logan ridiculed me for years, attacked Floyd's wife, filmed a deceased person, scammed millions. KSI went after my mom, the list goes on. Now I finally get to settle our feud, and this whole thing is complete bullshit—we both have a signed contract. This isn't a tennis match; this is the fight business."

Check out a screenshot of Danis' tweet below:

Danis' tweet. [via Twitter @dillondanis]

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis: 'El Jefe' reveals that Logan Paul refused to do a podcast episode togther

Logan Paul hosts a podcast by the name of Impaulsive where various celebrities and social media stars have been interviewed.

Dillon Danis revealed that Paul reportedly declined to do an episode with him over security issues. Danis tweeted about the development while promising fans that it could potentially be 'wildly entertaining'.

Danis also asked fans to like the tweet and try to change Paul's mind.

"Logan Paul has declined doing an episode of "Impaulsive" together in fear of a fight. I offered to do the episode with full security in the middle to ensure his safety, but he declined again. I think it would be wildly entertaining for the fans. I tried my best. Give this a like if you want to see this! Maybe seeing how bad the fans want it will convince him."

Check out Dillon Danis' tweet below:

Danis' tweet. [via Twitter @dillondanis]