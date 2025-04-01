Dillon Danis claims even KSI's "own mates know he's faking" illness that caused recent pullout: "Logan's got that boy on a tight leash"

Dillon Danis recently uploaded a post on X in which he claimed that KSI is faking his health issues and his friends are aware about it. Danis also stated that business partner Logan Paul has got him on a "tight leash."

Danis is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and is famously known for his association with UFC mega-star Conor McGregor. He has competed in the sport of boxing just once, in a fight where he was comfortably defeated by KSI's close friend, Logan Paul, back in October 2023.

Two years later, Danis signed the contract to get back into the ring, this time against 'The Nightmare'. However, KSI unexpectedly pulled out of their fight due to health concerns.

The BJJ specialist has been on a warpath ever since KSI's recent pullout, alleging that 'The Nightmare' is "faking" his health problems. Danis recently shared a post on X stating:

"Even his own mates know he's faking it. Logan's got that boy on a tight leash"

The post also included a video clip in which the Sidemen are seen discussing KSI's pullout, with YouTube star Vikkstar123 jokingly suggest that Josh Zerker was to blame for 'The Nightmare' pulling out of his fight with Danis:

"Josh jumped in the chat and said, 'JJ you've got a cough, hang it up,' and JJ said, 'Yes.'"

Zerker proceeded to remind his friends of the moment when KSI appeared to take a glance at his chat during a live-stream and then let out a "fake" cough.

Vikkstar then appeared to offer sympathy to his friend, adding:

"I do really feel for JJ though, because again, being honest in his defence, I had a mild version of what he has (cough) and I was like written off. I had the same thing and I did nothing all week and my body hurt."

Check out Danis' post on X below:

Mike Perry reveals that he has agreed to fight Dillon Danis in MMA

Former UFC welterweight contender Mike Perry recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, during which 'Platinum' declared that he has agreed to fight BJJ specialist Dillon Danis in MMA.

Perry told Helwani that he had recently received a phone call for a "last-minute fight," to which he said yes. 'Platinum' claimed that he has agreed to fight none other than Dillon Danis, who is currently in search for a new opponent:

"KSI is out. Dillon Danis wants to fight (in) MMA. I'm saying yes."

'Platinum' further added:

"Let's go man! So I said yes to fighting Dillon Danis in MMA but they gotta come correct. It's a last minute call and they want to make the fight happen, let's do it."

Helwani later reminded Perry that the Global Fight League has just announced a fight on May 25 between Dillon Danis and Tony Ferguson.

The Canadian then asked for Perry's clarification on the schedule of his fight with Danis, to which 'Platinum' responded:

"Yeah I heard about that with the GFL. Maybe he (Danis) doesn't wanna risk that fight and it depends on if BKFC wants to risk anything. Danis is gonna try to grab my foot and I am gonna try to soccer kick him in the face for sure."

Danis has not competed in MMA since the year 2019 and it would be interesting to see how he matches up with 'The King of Violence'.

Check out Perry's words below (7:24):

