"No one can sell a fight like me" - Dillon Danis claims Jake Paul would earn the biggest payday of his life by fighting him

There has been no love lost between Jake Paul and Dillon Danis ever since 'The Problem Child' made his way into the combat sports community. While a fight between the two has not yet materialized, it is not for lack of trying on Danis' part.

In an interview with Brianna LaPaglia, Dillon Danis offered his two cents on a potential fight against Jake Paul. Exuding a high degree of confidence, the Bellator welterweight declared that a fight against him would earn Paul the biggest payday of his career.

"No one can sell a fight like me. If me and him fought it would be the biggest payday of his life. The amount of hype going into it and the s**t talking."

Why is Jake Paul reluctant to fight Dillon Danis?

Dillon Danis was offered an opportunity to fight Jake Paul last March. However, an injury to his knee derailed negotiations between the two sides. It seems like Paul has since moved on to greener pastures, having fought Tyron Woodley and booked a fight against Tommy Fury.

While in conversation with Brian Custer on the Last Stand podcast, Jake Paul offered some insight into his decisions regarding a potential fight against Dillon Danis.

"I think it could happen, but again, like, he's not a striker. I think I’m going to handle that one in the streets."

Jake Paul is currently in-line to test his mettle against his first age, sport and weight-appropriate opponent, Tommy Fury. Fans and pundits believe a win against 'TNT' could offer him the stamp of legitimacy that he's long been after on the pugilistic circuit.

However, outperforming a professional boxer who has learned the craft from Tyson Fury, one of the pound-for-pound greatest, is easier said than done.

