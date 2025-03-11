Dillon Danis claims Logan Paul blacklisted him from UFC and WWE after Nina Agdal comments but believes 'The Maverick' will thank him eventually

Dillon Danis has accused Logan Paul of preventing him from joining the UFC and WWE due to their ongoing feud. The former Bellator fighter believes Paul used his influence to keep him out of major promotions following their 2023 boxing match and legal battle.

Ad

Danis, who has not fought in MMA since 2019, is set to return against former UFC star Tony Ferguson under the Global Fight League banner. However, he alleges that before signing with GFL, he attempted to join the UFC but was blacklisted, citing Paul’s influence as the reason.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Danis claimed that Paul intervened with UFC officials to keep him out. He said:

“He hates me now. And he’s in the background with the UFC, I’m pretty sure, he’s the one talking to the UFC. He won’t let me go to WWE events, WWE wanted to do stuff with me, and he [shut it down]. He hates me so much that he’s trying to get me out of everything; that’s how much he hates me."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Danis added:

“I don’t know if he’s talking to them directly, but he’s definitely in their ear and PRIME…maybe he can say, ‘If you sign that kid, I’m pulling PRIME.'”

The animosity stems from Danis’ social media attacks on Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal, during the build-up to their boxing match back in 2023. Danis' comments led to Agdal suing him. Despite this, Danis insists Paul will eventually appreciate his actions:

Ad

"Because everything is true. I was trying to help the kid, you know. I feel bad. I think at the end he is going to thank me, you know... I am being sued so I can't [talk more of it] but he will thank me one day."

Check out Dillion Danis' comment below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dillon Danis unhappy with Conor McGregor over Logan Paul meeting at Donald Trump’s inauguration

Dillon Danis has expressed disappointment over Conor McGregor’s recent interaction with Logan Paul at Donald Trump’s inauguration. The former Bellator fighter, who has a long-standing feud with Paul, felt betrayed seeing McGregor getting along with the YouTuber-turned-WWE star.

In January, McGregor attended Trump’s inauguration alongside the Paul brothers, even sharing a bus ride with them. This unexpected camaraderie raised eyebrows, given McGregor’s history of verbal jabs at Logan and Jake Paul. Danis, who has been in legal battles with Logan Paul, was particularly upset about the friendly exchange.

Ad

Appearing in the aforementioned episode with Ariel Helwani, 'El Jefe' opened up about his frustration:

"I can't lie... Logan's trying to ruin my life and trying to take money from my kid's mouth, my whole family's mouth, every single day. And he's [McGregor] been through lawsuits, so he knows what it's like to be sued. Like, it sucks... That's why it kind of hurt. Like, you're kind of laughing and giggling with a guy that's really fu**ing ruining my fu**ing life, you know."

Ad

Check out Dillon Danis' comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.