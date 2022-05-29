Dillon Danis claims he will hand KSI "the worst beating England has taken since 1776"

Conor McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis continues his online call-outs. This time, the Bellator fighter has issued a challenge to British YouTuber KSI.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Danis claimed that he will hand the social media personality the worst beating that England has received since 1776, referencing the American Revolutionary War. Here's what Danis wrote:

"me vs KSI will be the worst beating england has taken since 1776."

Check out the screengrab of Danis' Instagram Story below:

Dillon Danis' recent Instagram Story

Danis has not competed inside the cage in nearly three years. He continues to be busy on social media calling out personalities from the MMA world and other spheres.

While none of those fights have materialized, the unbeaten Bellator fighter has been successful in capturing the attention of the fight fans through his online antics.

When will Dillon Danis make his Bellator return?

Dillon Danis made his Bellator debut in April 2018 where he scored a first-round submission win over Kyle Walker. In his second and most recent promotional outing in June 2019, 'El Jefe' registered another first-round submission win when he dispatched Max Humphrey.

The jiu-jitsu ace had to undergo multiple knee surgeries following the bout, which has kept him on the shelf since. After almost three years of inactivity, the 28-year-old could be ready for a strong comeback. Taking to social media in April, Danis hinted about his return, although he did not offer any context as to when he is targeting a comeback.

Bellator president Scott Coker also stated earlier this year that Danis reached out to him over text to talk about his next fight in the promotion. During his interaction with the media at the Bellator 275 post-fight press conference, here's what Coker said:

"He [Danis] has been texting me all weekend and said he wants to get back in and he is ready to get back in. So as soon as I get back home, I’m going to call him and see if we can put something together for him."

Watch Scott Coker give an update on Dillon Danis in the video below:

While Coker has offered no update on Danis' return following the presser, it appears that the Bellator fighter has fully healed up and could make his comeback sometime later this year. The 28-year-old currently has two more fights left on his Bellator contract.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak