Dillon Danis confesses being hurt over Conor McGregor hanging out with Logan Paul at Donald Trump's inauguration: "He knows what it's like to be sued"

Dillon Danis recently opened up about Conor McGregor meeting Logan Paul and his brother at Donald Trump's inauguration and explained why he was unhappy about his former training partner getting friendly with the YouTuber-turned-WWE star.

In January, McGregor attended Trump's inauguration ceremony with the Paul brothers, and they shared a bus ride to the event. Given that the Irishman has traded shots with the YouTubers on several occasions in the past, many were surprised to see them get friendly and share selfies online.

Danis and Paul have been embroiled in a legal battle since 2023. After they were booked to fight in the squared circle in October 2023, Danis chose to promote the fight by targeting the WWE superstar's wife online and relentlessly trolled the Danish supermodel, which ultimately resulted in a lawsuit against the former Bellator welterweight star.

Given their history, perhaps it's no surprise that Danis was upset about his close friend getting buddy-buddy with his ex-rival during the inauguration. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, he opened up about addressing the same with McGregor and said:

"I can't lie... Logan's trying to ruin my life and trying to take money from my kid's mouth, my whole family's mouth, every single day. And he's [McGregor] been through lawsuits, so he knows what it's like to be sued. Like, it sucks... That's why it kind of hurt. Like, you're kind of laughing and giggling with a guy that's really fucking ruining my fucking life, you know."

Dillon Danis talks potential 'The Ultimate Fighter' stint falling through as UFC entry plan

In the same interview, Dillon Danis revealed that UFC brass rejected his application to join the promotion's hit reality show, The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Danis explained that UFC executive Hunter Campbell didn't think he was serious about fighting, and there were concerns about his controversial nature.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani about his dream of joining the UFC and how he saw TUF as a potential entry point, Danis stated:

"I wanted to go to the UFC, that was the plan... I saw the matchmaker [at a UFC event in New York]... Mick Maynard. He came to me and said ‘We saw the pop in the crowd for you, we want to sign you’. I was like, okay, he can’t say that and not mean it."

Danis continued:

"I was like, alright, we’re in... We were talking to Hunter, and he was just like, he’s going to make trouble, and we don’t want that. He’s too controversial... They were like, no, we don’t want to do it. 100% would’ve been the biggest numbers they’ve ever had... [Hunter] was just like, he’s going to go into the [TUF] house, make the most trouble and not fight."

