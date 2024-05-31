Dillon Danis drops "staph party" comment on picture of Islam Makhachev cutting weight under Khabib Nurmagomedov's supervision

Polarizing MMA personality Dillon Danis recently threw verbal jabs at reigning UFC lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev and his camp. Makhachev is currently on his hard weight-cutting stage for UFC 302 this weekend, supervised by his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

ESPN MMA posted a photo of Makhachev in seeming agony while cutting weight, with 'The Eagle' calmly watching over him in the background:

Dillon Danis posted a two-word reply in the comments, saying:

Dillon Danis' comment on Islam Makhachev's weight-cut photo. [Image credit: ESPN MMA's Instagram page]

Concerns came up when photos of Islam Makhachev's promotional photoshoot revealed what looked like a staph infection ahead of UFC 302. Twitter user @AfelfmanMMA posted a weird-looking lesion on the UFC lightweight king's leg, saying:

"I am far from a doctor, but Islam’s leg looks to have something going on."

Islam Makhachev clears rumors of staph infection ahead of title defense at UFC 302

For the uninitiated, a staph infection is a serious skin condition mostly conducive to grappling training. The skin infection is mostly caused by unhygienic gym mats and/or constant contact with sweat and germs. Having such a condition can massively affect someone's immune system and overall body resistance.

Needless to say, this could spell bad news for Makhachev, who will face arguably the toughest challenger to his throne, former interim UFC lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier.

He did, however, rebuke all claims of this during his UFC 302 pre-fight press conference, saying (via MMA Junkie):

"Don’t worry guys, I had a very well training camp. Nothing is bothering me, and I’ll be 100 percent on Saturday night."

Now that's cleared up, all we have to do is hope the world champion makes it through his weight cut and comes out healthy and ready to fight on Saturday. Based on his demeanor and confidence in the pre-fight presser, it seems the Dagestani has everything under control.