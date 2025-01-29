Dillon Danis let's his feelings known about teased Logan Paul vs. Jake Paul fight: "Mark my words"

Jake Paul and Logan Paul have seemingly hinted at having a fight against each other toward the end of Q1 in 2025 but a previous opponent of the latter's has his doubts. That combatant in question is Dillon Danis who is more known for his efforts in jiu-jitsu and MMA but did have a boxing bout against Logan.

The inauspicious affair saw Paul win by way of a disqualification after Danis began utilizing techniques outside of the Queensberry Rules but the bad blood still seems like it is lingering. Jake posted a flyer of himself facing off with his brother Logan and teased March 27 with a broadcast on Max for people to see a moment, supposedly in the making for a year.

Taking to social media to respond to all of the discourse around this post-based fight teasing, Danis said:

Trending

"Dillon Danis knows all. This isn't a fight; they're just pretending to build up hype, probably for either some bulls**t reality TV show or documentary. Mark my words."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Dillon Danis' thoughts on the Paul brothers' March announcement below:

Expand Tweet

Jake Paul responds to rumors that Dana White was a roadblock for Logan Paul vs. Conor McGregor

Jake Paul and Dana White have had issues with one another over the years with the latest reported disagreement involving Logan Paul. There were rumblings at one point of Logan boxing Conor McGregor in India. This no longer seems to be the case as both White and McGregor have shut down the idea with the latter specifically saying that the UFC wasn't into it.

A report from The Daily Mail quipped about how White supposedly threw cold water on Logan Paul vs. Conor McGregor due to a personal issue with Jake which got a response from the 28-year-old. Jake Paul shared this article to his personal X page with his since-deleted retweet of the link stating:

"Dana White didn't let Conor fight Logan bc of his hatred for me? Haha. I hope this is bs. Can't be that petty can he?"

'The Problem Child' last stepped into the ring against Mike Tyson in a massively viewed boxing bout broadcast on Netflix. Paul was recently in the headlines because of Darren Till, who intimated a big fight in the works with the Ohio native for the Summer after Till's finish of Misfits Boxing champion Anthony Taylor.

Whether it's Till, his brother Logan, or even KSI, the opponent for Jake Paul's next fight will likely stir up some conversation as is customary when the combat sports disruptor is involved.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.