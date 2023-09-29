Dillon Danis' insane trash-talk may end up profiting only Logan Paul due to a contract masterstroke

Dillon Danis is set to enter the squared circle for the first time against Logan Paul on October 14 in Manchester, England. Despite Danis not being in action for a while, it's clear that he knows how to draw attention.

Going into the fight, Dillon Danis has been quite active on social media while taking shots at Logan Paul and his fiance Nina Agdal. While many believe that he has crossed the line by making things so personal between him and 'The Maverick', this could ultimately end up profiting Paul as this would sell the fight even more.

According to Paul, the former Bellator fighter is not entitled to any pay-per-view share. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, 'The Maverick' spoke about how Danis' trash talk will only benefit him as he's getting 100% purse through the pay-per-view share. He said,

"He can sell a fight bro," Paul said. "He's a good troll and he's done a great job. I got all the backend, he's got none of it. ... Yeah, he gets a flat rate, I don't even get, I don't have a flat rate. Which is unfamiliar for most fighters, they want flat fees but I'm a social media guy I understand the marketng power that we have so I was okay taking no flat fees, going 100% backend and Dillon was the opposite."

Catch Paul's comments in the video below (7:24):

Conor McGregor reveals why he isn't training Dillon Danis for his fight against Logan Paul

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor claimed that he would train Dillon Danis for his fight against Logan Paul when the fight was announced. It is worth noting that Danis and McGregor are former training partners and 'El Jefe' has been a part of the Irishman's training camps multiple times in the past.

However, despite announcing that he would be training Danis, 'The Notorious' has not been a part of his training camp. Speaking about it during an interview with All Out Fighting, McGregor revealed why he didn't get to train 'El Jefe'. He said:

"Dillon's gonna win, Dillon will win. You know, he had the baby we didn't get to train together. So, don't know the ins and outs, I know he's doing well."

Catch McGregor's comments in the video below (0:21):

Cards will unfold between Danis and Paul in a highly intense build-up to their fight on October 14.