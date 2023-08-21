Dillon Danis leaks DM from Andrew Tate, teases a 'huge possibility' for future

Dillon Danis has leaked a personal message from Andrew Tate teasing a potential sparring session between the two.

The former Bellator fighter is set to take on Logan Paul in a six-round exhibition boxing matchup on October 14. Ahead of the highly anticipated fight, Danis has been trolling Paul by posting pictures of his fiance with her ex-boyfriends and other guys.

Moreover, Danis recently made a bold claim by suggesting that he can't release the worst image available as the event might be canceled. Attesting to the same, Tate shockingly took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and backed Danis' claims.

While the newly formed friendship between Danis and Tate is rather surprising, it looks like we might get to see the two spar with each other. The former Bellator star recently took to social media and shared a picture of his DM (Direct Message) with Tate where 'Cobra' can be seen inviting Danis to spar in Romania.

Danis captioned the post:

"I have massive respect for the top G and his skill set. It would be awesome to get some rounds in with the Cobra, depending on scheduling. But this is a huge possibility."

Expand Tweet

KSI claims he will slap Dillon Danis if he sees him

Social media star turned boxer KSI recently made bold claims of slapping Dillon Danis if he crossed paths with him at the upcoming press conference. While 'JJ' is set to take on Tommy Fury and Danis will fight Logan Paul, it is worth noting that the two have a tumultuous history filled with conflicts and missed opportunities for a showdown.

Danis and KSI were supposed to fight earlier this year in January. However, the former pulled out of the fight. As a result, their beef has continued to this day, and 'JJ' seems to be keen for seeing him in person again.

During a recent physical therapy session with sports physio specialist Harvey Ubhi, KSI stated that he will slap Danis if the MMA star comes near him during the presser. He said:

"If I see him, I'm slapping him because I have to get my get back. [But for that] he has to come to the press conference, and if he does, and I'm right next to him, I'm slapping him straight up. He is a man that talks a lot of talk and never walks anywhere."

Expand Tweet