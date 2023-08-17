Dillon Danis makes insane claim about making more money for Logan Paul fight than multiple UFC champions, bar a couple

It seems Dillon Danis is set to make some serious bread after his boxing match against Logan Paul. The controversial MMA star recently discussed his upcoming boxing debut and claimed he'd be making more money fighting 'The Maverick' than many UFC champions, except a few.

Danis is set to make his long-awaited combat sports return against Paul. The two will meet in the boxing ring on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England. The Danis vs. Paul bout will co-headline the unique 'double headliner' event alongside KSI vs. Tommy Fury.

While it's no secret that high-profile boxers make a lot more money than most MMA stars, it seems that trend has continued in the influencer boxing realm. Given Logan Paul's fame and notoriety, it's unsurprising to hear Dillon Danis claim he's making more bank than most UFC superstars.

In a recent appearance on the FullSend Podcast, 'El Jefe' claimed he's earning more than anyone in the UFC besides the promotion's biggest superstars. When asked how bigger is the paycheck compared to MMA, he replied:

"It's a lot bigger... I'm making more than anybody in the UFC besides Izzy [Israel Adesanya], Conor [McGregor], and maybe Islam [Makhachev]. Definitely making more than Volk [Alexander Volkanovski], and all those guys and I haven't fought in four years."

Expand Tweet

Dillon Danis believes he can beat Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou in an MMA fight

On the same podcast, Dillon Danis also made some outrageous claims about being able to beat Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou in the cage. The Bellator fighter also revealed that 'The Predator' pulled out of a fight against him.

Danis is undoubtedly among the most polarizing fighters in combat sports. While the 29-year-old jiu-jitsu savant once showed promise as an MMA fighter, he chose to cultivate his persona as an internet troll over the past few years. Danis has only had two successful outings as a Bellator welterweight since April 2018.

In his recent FullSend Podcast appearance, Dillon Danis claimed he could beat Jon Jones, one of the greatest MMA fighters ever, in a fight. Adding former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou to that list, he said:

"I wanted the Francis fight, he pulled out too... In a no-time limit fight?... Pull guard on him in two seconds and arm-bar him... He wouldn't know what to do... I swear."

He continued:

"I'll fight any of these guys... Jon Jones hates me. [You can't beat Jon Jones] Stop it. You don't know fighting, bro... Why'd he block me, then?... These guys are scared of me."

Expand Tweet