Dillon Danis mocks Logan Paul and Nina Agdal with "original walkout song" planned for recently concluded fight

Dillon Danis recently revealed the walkout song he claims he had planned to use for his fight against Logan Paul on October 14. The song, named 'El Jefe', was reportedly rejected by DAZN due to concerns over potential legal issues.

The lead-up to the fight had been marked by a bitter back-and-forth, with Danis consistently targeting Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal regarding her previous relationships. Agdal has since initiated legal action against the MMA fighter.

Despite the legal dispute, Danis seems undeterred. He recently shared the song that he says he was planning to use for his walkout, which has a voiceover from Agdal.

He captioned the X (formerly Twitter) post:

"This was the original walkout song that DAZN pulled because Logan said he wouldn’t fight if I used it 😂😂😂"

The highly anticipated six-round bout between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis ended in disqualification for Danis after turning into a chaotic brawl during the final round. The melee erupted as Danis tried to execute a guillotine move on Paul, who resorted to ground punches in an attempt to fend off his opponent.

Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis share heartwarming moment over social media

Following his debut professional boxing match against Logan Paul, Dillon Danis took to X to express his gratitude and admiration for his long-time training partner and friend Conor McGregor.

His post read:

"Just an appreciation post for my brother. I have learned so much from him in my life, and he always has had my back through everything. He is the greatest fighter of our generation, and I'm blessed to call him my brother. I could go on for paragraphs about what this man has done for me, but just wanted to say, love you, my G. Got your back till the end."

Conor McGregor didn't hesitate to reciprocate the sentiment. He congratulated Danis on his debut and wrote:

"Proud of you Dillon! You built that card tremendously and went out swinging! 4x jiu-jitsu world champion with the bottle to go into pro boxing in front of the world. Chalk it up to the first time ever in history that has been done! Well done, brother! Onwards!"

