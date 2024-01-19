Dillon Danis has a one-word reaction as Cristiano Ronaldo bags three honors at Globe Soccer Awards

Dillon Danis has commented on Cristiano Ronaldo's big wins at the Globe Soccer Awards.

At the 14th edition of the Globe Soccer Awards, Ronaldo was recognized for his success and influence on the sport. The international celebrity took home three awards on January 19, including Fans' Favorite Player of the Year, Best Middle East Player, and the Maradona Award.

Ronaldo proudly accepted the awards in front of thousands of fans before documenting his newest accomplishments on social media. In his post, the Portuguese superstar thanked his supporters who make him “better every day.”

Of the many people complimenting and congratulating the 38-year-old, Danis praised the footballer for extending his legacy in ”legendary” fashion.

Many others echoed Danis' remark with similar statements. The Globe Soccer also commented on the post in recognition of the forward's career achievements.

Ronaldo won three of the four awards he was nominated for at the event. The Al-Nassr FC forward was only unsuccessful in winning the Best Men's Player award, falling short to Erling Haaland.

Ronaldo was the top goal scorer in all of football in 2023, with 54 goals in 59 games for both Al-Nassr and the Portugal national team.

Dillon Danis' history with Cristiano Ronaldo

Dillon Danis is known for many things in the MMA community. He continues to be one of the sport's most puzzling characters.

Danis has been a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo for a long time and claims to have met the football star in an incident in Las Vegas. In an interview on the FLAGRANT YouTube channel in 2023, Danis made an outlandish claim about Ronaldo. The former Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitor said he hung out with the Portuguese forward and called him “weird.”

Danis claimed he “loved Ronaldo” but found a specific odd habit of his to be “the weirdest thing.”

Ronaldo did not ever respond to Danis' claim, leaving many to wonder if the fighter was telling the truth.

