Dillon Danis pokes fun at Floyd Mayweather in latest tweet

Dillon Danis recently put up a comical tweet poking fun at Floyd Mayweather.

Danis, an MMA fighter competing in Bellator MMA, has been regularly taunting Mayweather on social media.

Here's the hilarious tweet :

Dillon Danis @dillondanis floyd outfits getting out of control floyd outfits getting out of control https://t.co/QhjLdyTcui

The feud between the two began after Dillon Danis publicly slammed Floyd Mayweather for taking part in an exhibition boxing fight against Logan Paul in 2021.

Although Floyd Mayweather clearly dominated Paul the entire fight he caught heat from fans who believed anything short of a knockout would be a failure for the boxer.

Dillon Danis was also in the same boat, as he took to Instagram to express how he felt after watching the "Bragging Rights" pay-per-view event.

He posted a photo of himself with Floyd Mayweather with the caption:

"[Floyd Mayweather] is an embarrassment to all combat sports and he’s [Logan Paul] not even close to a real fighter and they both would never touch me even on my worse day."

Dillon Danis is also part of an on-going social media feud with Logan Paul's younger brother Jake Paul. The back-and-forth between the two began when 'The Problem Child' called Danis out and challenged him to a fight following his bout with retired NBA guard Nate Robinson.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis you just fought a retired nba reject be careful what you wish for little guy @jakepaul you just fought a retired nba reject be careful what you wish for little guy @jakepaul

Floyd Mayweather has offered to train Anthony Joshua ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

Floyd Mayweather has offered to coach Britain's boxing superstar Anthony Joshua ahead of his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.

The self-proclaimed 'TBE' or 'The Best Ever', has been a senior figure in the boxing community since his retirement from professional boxing in 2017 after facing Conor McGregor in a crossover bout.

According to Mirror.uk, Floyd Mayweather told reporters in California that he would be willing to train Anthony Joshua to beat Usyk in their rematch after the Ukrainian defeated Joshua in a heavyweight boxing title fight earlier this year.

He said:

"Usyk is a hell of a fighter, a gold medalist if I'm not mistaken, but he was behind the scenes...I told him from the beginning, I came on the record from the beginning, I told him to come and I could teach him some pointers...A lot of the time, this is just my take, the same coach you had as an amateur doesn't always make you a great professional."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Floyd Mayweather has offered to help train Anthony Joshua for the Oleksandr Usyk rematch: "I told him from the beginning - he can come and I can teach him some pointers. The same coach you had as an amateur doesn't always make a great professional coach." Floyd Mayweather has offered to help train Anthony Joshua for the Oleksandr Usyk rematch: "I told him from the beginning - he can come and I can teach him some pointers. The same coach you had as an amateur doesn't always make a great professional coach."

Floyd Mayweather owns and operates the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The boxing gym is known to produce some of boxing's biggest names, including Adrien Broner, Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather himself.

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: Top 5 unbelievable moments of 2021 in the UFC!

Edited by David Andrew