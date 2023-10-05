Dillon Danis reflects on Drake's advice that helped him overcome his binge drinking habit

Dillon Danis recently opened up about his drinking issues in the past and how Drake shared some advice that helped him turn things around.

'El Jefe' has made no secret about his struggles with overindulging in alcohol and excessive partying. After Danis' last combat sports outing at Bellator 222 in June 2019, the jiu-jitsu savant underwent two career-changing knee surgeries that have sidelined him ever since.

During his time away from competition, Dillon Danis went through a really low phase of his life, and he turned to binge drinking to elevate his state of mind. While he struggled to control his habits, it seems he received some solid advice from Drake that struck a chord with the Bellator welterweight.

In a recent appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast with Andrew Schulz, Dillon Danis revealed the advice the chart-topping rapper shared with him. He said:

"The hardest part is, I love drinking... I go to a bar, and I order 30 shots for everybody. I would do it at every bar, order 30-40 shots."

When asked if his knee injuries had anything to do with his drinking style, Danis replied:

"No. I was more of like a sipper. I used to do the fake, like in the club, put my tongue on it every time I would drink. Drake taught me that... He was like, 'You just gotta know when you have to do your s**t... It's some of the best advice I ever got."

Catch Danis' comments below (1:43:15):

Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul: Jorge Masvidal on 'El Jefe' trolling Nina Agdal

Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal recently weighed in on Dillon Danis targetting Logan Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, ahead of their upcoming boxing match.

Danis is set to make his highly-awaited return to action in a boxing match against Paul on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England. In the build-up to their fight, 'El Jefe' chose to target Agdal with his trash-talk and relentlessly attacked her on social media.

While his promotional efforts seem to have largely paid off, many have criticized Dillon Danis for going too far with his trolling. However, Jorge Masvidal isn't among those who think Danis has pushed the envelope too far.

In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Masvidal discussed the Danis vs. Paul boxing match and said:

"I don’t believe in making and bringing wives and children into it, and religion, but that’s not his wife, and she’s the one that puts that stuff out there... If you’re putting that out there for the world to see, and this guy just highlighted that and then made a reel, can you get mad at him? I don’t think so."

Catch Masvidal's comments below (6:05):

