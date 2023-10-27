Dillon Danis sends a confident message to UFC brass after Logan Paul trolled him in WWE

Dillon Danis has sent a message to UFC brass after Logan Paul trolled him in WWE recently.

The war of words between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis does not seem to be ending anytime soon, as 'Maverick' recently took shots at 'El Jefe' for being dropped by Bellator.

The two locked horns inside the squared circle on October 14, and on that night, it was Paul who emerged victorious. Just a few days after their fight, Danis was let go by Bellator MMA.

During his recent appearance on WWE Raw, Paul spoke about the same and said:

"Embarrassed himself so badly that he got dropped by his fight league, dropped. So that means not only did I make him lose the fight, I made him lose his job. Oh, unemployed, unhappy, unfulfilled. Sucks to be that guy."

Reacting to Logan Paul's comments, Dillon Danis, who has been trying to get signed by the UFC, sent out a confident message directed at what seems to be the UFC's Hunter Campbell.

He said:

"Call me Hunter let’s talk."

Expand Tweet

Ariel Helwani speaks about the chances of Dillon Danis being signed by the UFC

Ariel Helwani recently weighed in on Dillon Danis potentially being signed by the UFC and recalled Kimbo Slice's stint on 'The Ultimate Fighter back in 2009. Having last fought an MMA fight back in 2019, Danis' future hangs in doubt at the moment.

However, Ariel Helwani thinks the move might happen. Discussing it during a recent episode of his show The MMA Hour, Helwani spoke about how Conor McGregor could potentially influence the UFC to sign Danis.

Further, he recalled how former heavyweight contender Kimbo Slice entered the promotion at 35 thanks to his popularity on TUF and said:

He said:

"He wants to be in the UFC... First of all, Conor [McGregor], one call. Second of all, he's a guy with a million followers now... There's interest now, do they pull one of those? Sort of like when they asked Kimbo to go on TUF... Contender Series or Ultimate Fighter... I'm not saying it's the right thing to do, but I can see it being a thing."

Catch Ariel Helwani's comments in the video below:

Expand Tweet