Dillon Danis sends delusional message to Drake about $1.35M payout for Logan Paul fight 

Dillon Danis has sent out a delusional message to Drake about his $1.35 million.

Canadian musical artist Drake bet $850,000 on the highly anticipated bout between Danis and Logan Paul. The two entered the squared circle this past weekend. While Drake bet on a KO win for 'Maverick', Danis was ultimately disqualified in the final round.

Paul handed a one-sided beating to Danis for six rounds before the former Bellator fighter attempted a guillotine choke toward the end of the bout and was disqualified as a result.

In the aftermath of his loss, Danis took to Twitter, where he urged Drake to "never bet against a dawg." He wrote:

"Sorry you lost that 850k @Drake never bet against a dawg."

Take a look at his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Dillon Danis calls out for an MMA fight against Logan Paul

Despite looking rather clueless inside the squared circle, Dillon Danis has not stopped targetting Logan Paul on Twitter. 'El Jefe' undermined Paul's performance and called out for a MMA bout. While Danis has made it pretty clear that he wants to fight Paul in an MMA fight, the latter has yet to respond to the challenge.

"A Jiu Jitsu guy with no boxing camp or coach made his debut, never wobbled, never dropped, had no standing 8 counts, and rocked you multiple times. If I were Nina, I'd call off the wedding. You achieved nothing in your own sport, MMA next."

Expand Tweet

In a tweet that followed, Danis claimed that everyone knew that he wasn't a boxer and still took on the challenge. While suggesting that he had everything stacked against him, the former Bellator fighter had this to say:

"What did you prove? You didn't even tickle me. You backed out of an MMA fight against me. Everyone knew I'm not a boxer, but unlike others, I took on the challenge even with everything in your favor: weight, steroids, rounds,rules, judges, referees... the list goes on. I won the War.

Expand Tweet