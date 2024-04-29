Dillon Danis shares his four-word reaction to Logan Paul and Nina Agdal expecting baby girl

Dillon Danis has opted to continue his beef with Logan Paul by reacting to the announcement that the WWE star is expecting a baby girl with his fiancee Nina Agdal.

Danis and Paul first locked horns on social media last year after it was announced they would be facing off in the ring at the Misfits Boxing Prime Card event.

'El Jefe' then opted to spend the fight build-up targeting Paul's fiancee on social media, regularly posting older photographs and doctored images of Agdal in precarious situations.

The Danish model eventually filed a lawsuit against Danis, accusing him of hacking into her social media accounts to find illicit photographs and was granted a temporary restraining order.

Despite still being in the midst of the lawsuit, however, it doesn't appear as though Danis has finished trolling the couple.

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal first announced their pregnancy earlier this month. This week, the couple confirmed they would be having a girl after hosting a gender reveal party with family and friends.

Dillon Danis then took to social media to respond to the news and once again took aim at Agdal by referencing her personal life history. He tweeted:

"Who is the father?"

Neither Paul or Agdal have responded to Danis' comment and aren't expected to, as they still await the outcome of the lawsuit filed against the former Bellator star.

Dillon Danis throws shade at Logan Paul by starting discussion of the 'PRIME curse' among MMA fans

After recently taking aim at Nina Agdal once again on social media, Dillon Danis has also thrown some shade at Logan Paul this week by tweeting a meme regarding his PRIME hydration sports drink.

'El Jefe' shared the image on X (formerly Twitter), which depicts some of the biggest sports stars that have partnered with PRIME. The caveat, however, is that since promoting the drinks product, all of the stars in the images have suffered losses in their respective disciplines.

These include Devin Haney, Alexander Volkanovski, and Israel Adesanya. Haney was the most recent to suffer a defeat after he was outclassed and outgunned by Ryan Garcia earlier this month.

Danis also threw a jibe at 'The Maverick' by adding him to the bottom of the image with another family, a dig at Agdal's recent pregnancy announcement.