Dillon Danis takes aim at KSI after deleted tweet warning him over girlfriend reveal threat

MMA fighter Dillon Danis went on a rant against KSI after the YouTuber issued a stern warning to him over threats of revealing information about his girlfriend.

Danis and KSI were originally scheduled to square off in a boxing match in Manchester, England, on March 29 under the Misfits Boxing promotion. However, the UK native withdrew from the highly anticipated bout due to illness.

The fight has been postponed for now. Then, Danis posted a series of tweets on X, slamming KSI. He even threatened to reveal details about the YouTuber’s girlfriend in one post. KSI issued a stern warning to Danis in response but later deleted the post.

‘El Jefe’ then took things further by sharing an old picture that appeared to be of KSI, writing the same phrase the social media sensation had warned him with:

"If you want a number on your head, go ahead."

Danis, in another post, mocked KSI for his privileged upbringing and online gaming fame, writing:

“KSI went to private school and acts like a roadman. Chill out gangster, you got famous playing FIFA.”

Danis doubled down on his insults, further taunting KSI over his illness and questioning his inability to compete in the boxing ring:

“Worry about beating the common cold first, pussy boy. You’re not gonna do shit.”

The pair was initially slated to face off in January 2023, but at that time, it was Danis who pulled out from the fight.

KSI releases statement after pulling out of his fight against Dillon Danis

Misfits Boxing released KSI's statement on X after he pulled out from his fight against Dillon Danis.

KSI explained that he has been suffering from a severe cough, headaches, and low stamina, with his body feeling weak. The YouTuber further vowed to knock out Danis in the postponed fight:

“I tried my hardest, but my body has legit just given up. I’m currently in bed, taking antibiotics, trying to recover, but I’m struggling. I’m coughing up greenish, yellow s** all the time. My sinuses are hurting to the point where I need Ibuprofen every day. The tension headaches right here that I'm getting are more painful than you can imagine. I'm using Sudafed daily. I tried sparring and training, but my body feels weak. My stamina is just falling off a cliff. I can't even taste right now or smell. Basically, I'm f**ed. I've been ill for almost three weeks and it's just not gotten better.”

He continued:

"I'm just sick of being sick, man, and I'm sorry. I want to move the fight to another day, because I still want to knock out Dillon Danis, and I didn’t train this hard for nothing.”

Check out KSI’s comments below:

