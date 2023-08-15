Dillon Danis takes another "10-3" win reacting to Logan Paul's $1M bet offer to Conor McGregor - "Bro has veteran CoD trash talk"

Dillon Danis isn't letting Logan Paul off easy. The Bellator welterweight contender has been on a roasting spree against 'The Maverick' and has been trying to provoke Paul by posting old pictures of his fiance, Nina Agdal, with her former flames.

Danis is set to make his boxing debut against Paul on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England.

Ahead of their fight, Dillon Danis recently reacted to Logan Paul's tweet challenging Danis' longtime friend and teammate, Conor McGregor, to wager $1 million on the fight. He quote-tweeted Paul's post, stating:

"Bro has the money to bet $1 million but can't pay off the people he scammed, that's crazy."

Fans took to the comments section to make their thoughts on Danis relentlessly roasting Paul known.

Conor McGregor to coach Dillon Danis for Logan Paul boxing match

As Dillon Danis makes his highly awaited return to combat sports, it seems he will be guided by none other than Conor McGregor himself. 'The Notorious' recently opened up about Danis' boxing match against Logan Paul and claimed he'll be training him personally.

Danis is undoubtedly among the most controversial personalities in MMA. Given his mastery of jiu-jitsu, Danis was widely considered a promising prospect in combat sports. However, the 29-year-old Bellator fighter infamously chose to use his association with McGregor to cultivate his identity as an internet troll.

As a professional fighter, Danis competed twice as a welterweight in Bellator. He won both his bouts, with his last fight taking place in June 2019. However, he is set to make his comeback against Logan Paul in the squared circle in October.

During a media interaction at the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius boxing event, Conor McGregor claimed that he's helping Danis bring his striking up to speed, saying:

"I know Dillon years, and I’ve trained with him many times. I’ve helped. I’m guiding him. I’m gonna train him for this, and I guarantee a win."

