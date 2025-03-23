Dillon Danis takes a page out of the days he mocked Logan Paul and Nina Agdal after Jake Paul announces engagement with Jutta Leerdam

Dillon Danis recently took a jibe at Jake Paul after announcing his engagement with his girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam. Danis mocked Paul in a way that he had also used to deride his older brother, Logan Paul.

The Paul brothers have been on Danis' radar ever since the successful negotiation of Danis' boxing match against Logan. Conor McGregor's former teammate went on a rampage regarding insulting 'The Maverick' on social media during the buildup to their fight, which went down on Oct. 14, 2023. However, a fair share of Danis's disses were linked to his past relationships with his fiance, Nina Adgal.

Paul's announcement of his engagement with the Dutch speed skater, Jutta Leerdam provided Danis with another opportunity to revamp his feud with the Paul brothers. He accepted the chance wholeheartedly and resorted to his known tactics to mock the younger Paul brother.

One of Danis' X updates showcased an old snap of Jake's fiance, Leerdam, kissing his ex-boyfriend, Koen Verweij, who has also represented The Netherlands in speed skating at the highest levels. The caption to it mocked Paul's Instagram post featuring his proposal to Leerdam:

"That’s everyone’s baby."

Jake Paul teased a fight against Anthony Joshua recently

Jake Paul derided Canelo Alvarez brutally a few weeks back for the failure of the negotiations of a fight between them. However, Paul made a few brash remarks about the noted heavyweight, Anthony Joshua, during a recent episode of his podcast, BS with/ Jake Paul.

Following his comments, Paul posted an X update showcasing that he had also received a call from Joshua. The caption to his update provided the boxing community with hints about the Paul vs. Joshua encounter possibly being planned for 2026. It read:

"Look who called. 2026. @anthonyjoshua [Anthony Joshua's X username]⏰🤫"

