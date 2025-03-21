"Leak the script already" - Fans react as Jake Paul teases 2026 showdown against Anthony Joshua 

Boxing fans recently voiced their opinions after witnessing Jake Paul teasing a fight against Anthony Joshua. Paul also indicated that he might have plans to make this fight happen in 2026.

The past few weeks haven't been pretty eventful for Paul. 'The Problem Child' tried negotiating his next fight against the reigning WBC, WBO, and WBF super middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez. However, Alvarez went on to join hands with the current chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh, making the negotiations for Paul vs. Alvarez fall flat.

However, one of Paul's recent X updates showcased that he had received a call from the British heavyweight, Anthony Joshua. The Ohio native refrained from revealing the subject matter of their discussion. But its caption indicated that a Paul vs. Joshua encounter might be on the cards for "2026":

"Look who called. 2026. @anthonyjoshua [Anthony Joshua's X username]⏰🤫"

Paul may have tried to maintain some secrecy regarding his discussion with Joshua. However, his caption was enough for most fans to figure out his unrevealed words. One such comment read:

"Just leak[ed] the script already"

Others mentioned:

"Nah don’t make us wait till 2026 💔"

"Wembley?"

"Make it happen"

Check out some more comments:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @jakepaul on X]

Jake Paul gives a daunting warning for Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul left fans with a tease about a potential fight against Anthony Joshua in 2026 in the aforementioned X update. However, the 28-year-old mentioned 'AJ' in one of the recent episodes of his podcast, BS with/ Jake Paul.

'The Problem Child' predicted a grim ending for his British rival to their potential fight despite nothing being confirmed about the same. Paul also fired an array of disses at Joshua, saying:

"I will f*cking beat Anthony Joshua's a*s. He doesn't have a chin, he has no skill, and he's stiff."

