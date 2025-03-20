  • home icon
Jake Paul calls out Anthony Joshua, vows domination: "He doesn't have a chin"

By Imran
Modified Mar 20, 2025 22:32 GMT
Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua
Jake Paul (left) calls out Anthony Joshua (right) for a boxing bout. [Image courtesy: Getty].

Jake Paul has become a prominent name in combat sports in recent times. His past rivals have largely been MMA legends. In a recent call-out, Paul has issued a challenge to Anthony Joshua.

The 28-year-old American is coming off a unanimous decision victory over boxing legend Mike Tyson in his most recent fight. There were speculations of a boxing bout between him and Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez, but the fight didn't see the light of day after Alvarez declined the offer.

'The Problem Child' has moved on from the Alvarez bout and has expressed his desire to take on Joshua. In a recent episode of BS w/ Jake, he said:

"I will f*cking beat Anthony Joshua's a*s. He doesn't have a chin, he has no skill, and he's stiff."

Watch Jake Paul's comments below:

Jake Paul shares his thoughts on Canelo Alvarez's refusal to share the squared circle with him

After defeating Mike Tyson in November, Jake Paul almost got himself a bout against Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican superstar refused to fight him eventually. Alvarez is scheduled to take on William Scull in his upcoming boxing showdown.

Joined by David Benavidez in episode #64 of BS w/ Jake, 'The Problem Child' explained Alvarez's refusal to fight him. He blamed Turki Alalshikh for sabotaging their negotiations and said:

"I can explain the situation with me. Everything was ready to go, one-year line, signed LOI, and confidentiality agreement, but basically, Turki hates me, absolutely hates me. We heard through the back channels for multiple weeks, because we've been negotiating since the Monday after Tyson fight. So, we were negotiating for two months straight."
He continued:

"The whole entire time Turki was doing everything in his power to strip the fight, try to not make it happen, calling Canelo... he's basically paying him over a $100 million for this random a** fight in May, and Canelo at some point was like, 'Okay, you bought me, I'm not gonna fight this kid Jake.'"
Watch Jake Paul's comments on Canelo Alvarez below (5:34):

youtube-cover

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
