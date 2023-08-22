Dillon Danis threatens Logan Paul after being escorted out of building: “Meet me anywhere in London”

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul have gone back-and-forth on social media, and things got heated when they met face to face at the press conference to promote their fight, set for October 14th.

Danis, who launched a social media tirade against Paul and dragged his fiancee, Nina Agdal into the thick of things, was set to face off against Paul at the end of the press conference.

Things, however, took a turn of the worst, as carnage ensued when John Fury, the father of Tommy Fury, erupted and kick off the tables on stage. This called for an early halt to the press conference, preventing the fighters from facing off at the end.

Dillon Danis has since reacted, taking to Twitter and saying:

"I wanted a face off with Logan Paul he called it off in fear of his life and got me escorted out meet anywhere in London pus*y."

He also went on to add that he was annoyed by how he didn't get to face off with Logan Paul, tweeting:

"I was totally dominating the press conference, especially when roasting KSI and Logan. John Fury's cool, but he's not the one stepping into the ring. The conference was just heating up, and I was absolutely owning it. Honestly, I'm pretty damn annoyed right now."

Regardless of the press conference, it seems as though the fight is generating a ton of traction and garnering a lot of attention from fans. Apart from the name value on the card, the antics from the fighters and most recently John Fury, is sure to add to the anticipation for the fight.

Mike Perry added as backup fighter for Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

In an interesting turn of events, 'Platinum' Mike Perry has been added as the backup fighter for Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis. Even though Danis and Paul couldn't face off due to the press conference being stopped early, Paul managed to snag a face off with Mike Perry.

Logan Paul took to Twitter to post a picture of him facing off with Perry, alongside the caption:

"Dillon threw a tantrum & left the arena before our face off so I did it with a real fighter who will actually show up @PlatinumPerry"

Dillon Danis responded:

"You got cooked verbally and with objects to the face this is such a pus*y post, the police forced me to leave cause your safety you have my number I’ll meet you anywhere and do a stare down."

