Dillon Danis trolls Ariel Helwani with "LADY KILL*R" OJ Simpson shirt on The MMA Hour

Dillon Danis recently trolled Ariel Helwani as he was rocking a custom-made t-shirt featuring the Canadian MMA journalist and former NFL star OJ Simpson.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, the Bellator middleweight, who was originally wearing a shirt that featured a still from the popular 1983 film Scarface. He then took the shirt off and revealed his t-shirt underneath, which was an old photo of Helwani with Simpson and included the caption 'LADY KILL*RS'. The caption on the t-shirt is in reference to the former NFL star's infamous trial for the death of his wife in the 1990s.

The MMA Hour host wasn't upset about the t-shirt and instead complimented Dillon Danis on his jibe, saying:

"Lady kill*rs. Well done. It is a great story, you know that story? I've told it on the show. Well done with the props."

The Bellator middleweight has been known for trolling others on social media, most notably Logan Paul ahead of their boxing bout next Saturday. Ariel Helwani had a jibe planned of his own as he trolled Dillon Danis with a lie counter graphic that was displayed throughout his appearance.

Dillon Danis says he has no interest in the PFL

Dillon Danis recently revealed that he has no interest in joining the PFL, but noted the only scenarios in which he would agree to join them.

During the aforementioned appearance, 'El Jefe' shared his thoughts on what he believes will be next for him after his boxing bout against Logan Paul. When Ariel Helwani asked if he would join the PFL should the Bellator sale materialize, he expressed interest in joining the UFC instead but named two opponents that would entice him, saying:

"Listen, I'm not going to the PFL...I'm going to the UFC...Only way I'll go to PFL is if they give me the Jake Paul fight. I don't wanna fight anybody in PFL, they're all losers. Listen, I'm getting older in age...[Francis Ngannou?]Yeah, that's easy, you know I'll beat Francis."

Despite a PFL bout against Francis Ngannou being highly unlikely to materialize for several reasons, it will be interesting to see where 'El Jefe' continues his MMA career, as he could become a commodity should he secure an impressive win over Logan Paul.

