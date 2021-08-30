Dillon Danis trolls the "sold out" Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing event in social media post

MMA fighter Dillon Danis has taken a dig at the highly-anticipated boxing event between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley.

'El Jefe' posted a picture of empty seats in the arena with the caption:

"sold out arena"

sold out arena pic.twitter.com/ji2An7cawc — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 29, 2021

A few days ago, Danis had announced on his Twitter handle that he would pay $1000 to one of his followers if 'The Problem Child' wins his fight against the former UFC welterweight champion.

"If Jake Paul wins this fight I’ll give 1 person who likes this tweet $1000 Must be following @dillondanis," wrote Dillon Danis.

If Jake Paul wins this fight I’ll give 1 person who likes this tweet $1000



Must be following @dillondanis — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 26, 2021

Jake Paul will face former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in an eight-round boxing match on August 29. This will be Paul's fourth appearance in the squared circle as a professional boxer.

Dillon Danis has a reputation for talking trash on social media

MMA fighter and Conor McGregor's friend Dillon Danis has made a name for himself by hurling insults and calling out multiple fighters through his social media handles.

His latest tweet is not the first time the MMA fighter has fired shots at the 24-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer. A few months ago, Danis posted a tweet questioning the credibility of the competition faced by Paul in his professional boxing career.

"Jake Paul's Road to a Mickey Mouse Boxing Career. Beat a crab. Beat a Short NBA Player. Beat a wrestler. Facing another 40-year-old washed-up fighter who's on a 4 fight losing streak and has lost 20 rounds in a row. Bro is 0-3 in my book. Still faking ppv numbers."

Jake Pauls Road to a Mickey Mouse Boxing Career



Beat a crab🦀

Beat a Short NBA Player🏀

Beat a wrestler👨‍🦼

Facing another 40 year old washed up fighter whos on a 4 fight losing streak and has lost 20 rounds in a row

Bro is 0-3 in my book🤡



still faking ppv numbers🤔 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) June 21, 2021

Jake Paul has not remained silent on 'El Jefe's comments. In 2020, Danis was doing an episode of 'Food Truck Diaries' with former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub when Paul and his friends arrived on the spot and started throwing water balloons at 'El Jefe'.

Danis tried to chase after Paul, but 'The Problem Child' managed to get away in his car.

See footage of the incident below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari