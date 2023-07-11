Dillon Danis urinating on Prime bottle to trigger Logan Paul and KSI goes wrong as fans get concerned about prostate health 

Dillon Danis recently figured out a new way to trigger Logan Paul and KSI. However, it has seemingly gone wrong as fans were concerned about his prostate health.

Danis took to Twitter to post a video of himself urinating on a bottle of Prime, a hydration drinks company owned by Logan Paul and KSI. Take a look at the video below:

Dillon Danis @dillondanis super dehydrated, could use a gatorade super dehydrated, could use a gatorade 💦 https://t.co/0gmaQauOpH

The video has garnered all types of Twitter reactions and left many fans concerned about Dillon Danis' prostate health. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Bros still promoting the fight no one told bro he pulled out"

loganyacheebo @logan_hallam @dillondanis @KSI no one told bro he pulled out @LoganPaul Bros still promoting the fightno one told bro he pulled out @dillondanis @KSI @LoganPaul Bros still promoting the fight 💀 no one told bro he pulled out 😭

"still bought a prime which means ksi and logan are making money from this or it means someone else is going to want to try it and buy one which circles back to ksi and logan making money so by doing this ur in fact helping prime"

who? @username_idk_69 @dillondanis @KSI @LoganPaul still bought a prime which means ksi and logan are making money from this or it means someone else is going to want to try it and buy one which circles back to ksi and logan making money so by doing this ur in fact helping prime @dillondanis @KSI @LoganPaul still bought a prime which means ksi and logan are making money from this or it means someone else is going to want to try it and buy one which circles back to ksi and logan making money so by doing this ur in fact helping prime

"why u dribbling bro? prostate problem?"

"That’s a pretty weak stream"

"Might wanna get that checked out bro. That stream is f*cked up"

TadApe.eth @TAD_Ape @dillondanis @KSI @LoganPaul Might wanna get that checked out bro. That stream is fucked up @dillondanis @KSI @LoganPaul Might wanna get that checked out bro. That stream is fucked up

"I like u bro, but just leave the Paul Bros be. That fight is in the past. They levels ahead of u"

Matt D @FantasyMoneyMan @dillondanis @KSI @LoganPaul I like u bro, but just leave the Paul Bros be. That fight is in the past. They levels ahead of u @dillondanis @KSI @LoganPaul I like u bro, but just leave the Paul Bros be. That fight is in the past. They levels ahead of u

"Dude was pissing rain drops"

"bro u have some prostate problems?"

Dillon Danis Prime Energy Drink: Was the 29-year-old supposed to fight Logan Paul or KSI?

Dillon Danis has had a long-running rivalry with Logan Paul and KSI. Interestingly, he was even supposed to fight the two at one point. As per reports, 'The Maverick' was eager to return to the squared circle earlier this year in January and was set to take on Danis. However, the bout was canceled after Paul suffered an injury during his WWE match back in November.

With Logan Paul being out of the bout in January, Dillon Danis agreed to fight KSI, and the fight was announced. However, just weeks before the scheduled bout, it was revealed that the fight would no longer be going through after Danis backed out.

Poll : 0 votes